Jenelle Evans Accuses Ex David Eason of Homophobic Abuse in Protective Order Filing

Jenelle Evans, 32, known for her appearance on the Teen Mom 2 reality show, has once again found herself in the spotlight— this time for serious accusations against her estranged husband, David Eason, 35. In her latest petition for a domestic violence protective order, Evans has alleged multiple instances of emotional and verbal abuse, including homophobic slurs directed at their children and herself.

According to OK Magazine, the legal filing details disturbing incidents that allegedly occurred during their tumultuous relationship. Evans claims that Eason exhibited emotionally abusive behavior in the presence of their minor children, making derogatory comments such as expressing hatred towards the children and using vulgar language to describe them. She further alleges that Eason directed homophobic slurs towards one of their children, creating a toxic environment within their household. "Recently, and subsequent to the separation of the parties the emotional abuse has intensified," the legal filing noted. David allegedly told her to "go kill yourself" and "your mother doesn't even love you." She said he'd also tell her to go "cry yourself to sleep" and called her a "stupid f------ snitch b----.

"Defendant's behavior causes a heightened level of anxiety for all three children in the home and he has a history of physically acting out to include punching or hitting holes and walls, throwing objects, stealing items from Jenelle," the complaint said. The filing also describes escalating emotional abuse following their separation, with Eason allegedly making threats towards Evans, including telling her to harm herself and questioning her worth.

These accusations paint a troubling picture of a relationship marked by manipulation and cruelty. One alarming incident outlined in the court documents involves the death of a puppy during a heated argument between Evans and Eason. According to the filing, Eason drove away in Evans' vehicle without permission and accidentally ran over a puppy. "Kids were at school but stepdaughter [David's daughter Maryssa, 16] was home at the time and witnessed the dog dying," the filing clarified. "David also witnessed the dog dying."

Evans also alleges a history of physical intimidation by Eason, which has reportedly left her with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and a constant fear for her safety and also that of her children. The filing read, "These former acts of physical intimidation have given plaintiff PTSD and she is scared this behavior might happen again soon...Some of those behaviors were in front of the children over the years."

Following their breakup in February, Evans filed for legal separation and full physical custody of their daughter, Ensley, 7. As reported by The U.S. Sun, There is also an order of protection against Eason for Evan's son Jace, 14. At present, Eason has been living alone on his boat at a local marina since the split.