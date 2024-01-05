Docs Claim, Prince Andrew Accuser Virginia Giuffre Was 'Forced' to Be Intimate With One More Prince

The shocking documents about the Jeffrey Epstein case unveiling the many associates involved have sent shockwaves across the world. Several bigwigs from Hollywood and the Political realm were listed. Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Stephen Hawking, and Michael Jackson are some of the many whose names have been made public. Out of all these emanated names, there exists the most shocking of them all: Prince Andrew from the royal family. It appears that he isn’t the only member of royalty allegedly connected to the infamous “pedophile ring.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dan Kitwood

Also Read: Disgraced Financier Jeffrey Epstein Prepared New Will Two Days Before Committing Suicide in Prison

According to The U.S. Sun, the unsealed court documents, courtesy of The District of New York, Virginia Giuffre claimed she was forced to have s** not with Prince Andrew but one more ‘secret’ prince. Apart from the ones already mentioned, the documents included the names of Marvin Minsky, Glenn Dubin, Jean Luc Brunel, Bill Richardson, and “a large hotel chain owner.”

Included in the Epstein document drop from Virginia Giuffre's 2015 defamation lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell is Prince Andrew's name.



It appears many times in addition to being a person who had knowledge of Epstein's trafficking ring. Andrew knew. He knows.🔥 pic.twitter.com/cKHzuz6NiQ — Kirby Sommers (@LandlordLinks) January 5, 2024

The document mentions “another Prince” as per Giuffre which remains an unknown factor. Furthermore, Giuffre named Epstein’s partner in crime, Ghislane Maxwell in the documents. She claimed Maxwell would often instruct her to take care of the men mentioned in the list and offer them an “erotic massage” before intimately commenting further.

Image Source: The US District Court, Southern District of New York

Also Read: Here’s All the Horrific Things Jeffrey Epstein Documents Reveal About Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew

Concerning this mysterious prince there are many conspiracies afloat including him being a member of The British Royal Family. But there exists no direct confirmation or suggestion that confirms him being a part of the aforementioned member of royalty. Moreover, Giuffre claimed there are “definitely more men” but she couldn’t recount “everybody’s” name. Additionally, she asked to be respectful of her emotional and mental health.

Also Read: Here's How Bill Clinton Responded to Claims of His 'Friendship' With Jeffrey Epstein

Furthermore, she urged her interrogators to remain empathetic of her circumstances and not badger her with any further information that would cause more emotional damage. She said: “I’ve given you what I know right now. I’m sorry. This is very hard for me and very frustrating to have to go over this. She reaffirmed: “I don’t recall all of the people. There was a large amount of people that I was sent to.” Guiffre said this and nothing more thus concluding her remarks on the topic.

During the Newsnight interview Prince Andrew denied raping Virginia Giuffre by saying that ‘sex is a positive act for men & if he’d raped Virginia he would’ve remembered taking that positive action’

…& his daughter Princess Beatrice was sitting a few feet away#EpsteinClientList https://t.co/JatLsi0svL — 𝔪 (@Mad_Houri) January 4, 2024

This comes after the bombshell documents recalled the time she and Prince Andrew were allegedly intimate with each other. Guiffre also stated the list of places she and the royal member would do the deed. She recalled the respective locations at Maxwell’s estate in London, Epstein’s lavish abode in New York, and lastly, his private Paedo Island at Little Saint James. The prince and his representatives slammed allegations and denied being even remotely connected to the case and Guiffre. Prince Andrew has continued to profusely deny the claims against him and stated that he’s never met Guiffre in the past.

More from Inquisitr

Here’s What the Jeffrey Epstein Documents Reveal About Former President Donald Trump

Ron DeSantis Slammed Vivek Ramaswamy For Calling Him ‘Complicit’ Against Trump: 'Just Absurd'