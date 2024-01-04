The cat is finally out of the bag, and Prince Andrew is among the top names accused by a victim who alleged in a 2016 deposition that the royalty groped her breast at Jeffrey Epstein's home in New York City in 2001. The list contains other prominent faces, as revealed by the court filings unsealed on Wednesday, January 3, 2023.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Steve Parsons

The documents are related to the lawsuit filed by victim Virginia Giuffre against the convicted sex offender Epstein and his girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell. The 66-year-old committed suicide inside prison while awaiting his trial, but his accomplice has been accused of procuring young girls for the disgraced financier, reports The Guardian.

The legal papers mentioned Andrew's name in a deposition by accuser Johanna Sjoberg, who alleged the 63-year-old placed his hand on her breast during a group photo with Giuffre, Epstein, Maxwell, and a puppet bearing Andrew's likeness. Although the prince has denied any misconduct, the victim clearly recalled the incident.

Sjoberg said in her deposition, "They told us to go get on the couch, and so Andrew and Virginia sat on the couch. They put the puppet, the puppet, on her lap. And so, then I sat on Andrew's lap, and I believe on my own volition, and they took the puppet's hands and put it on Virginia's breast, and so Andrew put his on mine." However, she admitted Andrew "jokingly" did that.

The unsealed files of Epstein's scandal also contained influential names like Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson, and David Copperfield associated with the deceased sex offender. However, the names included in the legal documents don't mean these people have committed any wrongdoing or will face charges.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rick Friedman

But the case looks different for Prince Andrew. The royalty has been mentioned in the court files concerning getting physical with the victim, identified as Jane Doe #3. It has been alleged that Doe #3 "was forced to have sexual relations with [Prince Andrew] when she was a minor in three separate geographical locations."

Also, Giurffe accused that she had been trafficked by Epstein to forcefully have sex with royalty on three occasions when she was 17 years old. However, in 2022, Andrew and his team had an out-of-court settlement with the victim, and the lawyers issued a statement regarding the payment, denying his involvement in Epstein's sex business.

According to the documents filed on behalf of Doe #3, "Epstein forced then-minor Doe #3 to have sexual relations with former Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz, a close friend of Epstein's and well-known criminal defense attorney," as reported by People.

Doe #3 also mentions Jean Luc Brunel, a now-deceased French model agent, in the unsealed documents, described as "another person in Epstein's friend circle and alleged that he'd "bring young girls (ranging to ages as young as twelve) to the United States for sexual purposes and farm them out to his friends, especially Epstein."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WFLA News Channel 8 (@wfla)

However, other names like Clinton, pop sensation Jackson, famed magician David Copperfield, and former US president Donald Trump have no allegations by the victims except Sjoberg saw them at Epstein's Palm Beach mansion, discussing young girls, but not witnessed them in sexual activities.

