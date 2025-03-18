“They’re Trying to End Us”—Diddy’s Cryptic Jail Call to Kanye Raises Alarm Regarding Powerful Enemies

In a conversation from prison, Sean “Diddy” Combs cautioned Kanye West about somebody attempting to “end” them. In a video that the Shade Room was able to secure on Monday, the founder of Bad Boy Records advised West over the phone, “You be careful out there ’cause they definitely trying to end us.”

“They can’t do it and they ain’t gonna do it. I’m going to beat this s–t and get next to you,” Combs continued in reference to his impending federal trial on allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering. “I’ll tell you the real from the front line,” Sean Combs, 55, said at another point on the phone call. “This s–t is wicked, wicked, wicked, so you be careful.”

The “I’ll Be Missing You” singer even encouraged West, 47, to “have some f–king fun” and to “f–k [these] other motherf–kers” who are “wasting” his time.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs warns Kanye West to ‘be careful’ of people trying to ‘end’ them during prison call https://t.co/k9jasCE4SI pic.twitter.com/ltstwlv8Mw — Page Six (@PageSix) March 18, 2025

“When I get out there man I want to see you f–king tear down the stadiums,” Combs remarked. “I need to see you back on that stage, f–king actually rapping and f–king performing and everything. I be dreaming of that s–t.”

The “Bound 2” rapper and Combs “have years and decades to fight these motherf–kers,” according to Combs. “Yeah, it’s time for me to just grab the mic and get back on,” West said, echoing Combs. It’s as if my love for music has returned.

Later, while incarcerated at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in Brooklyn, New York, Combs praised the “Heartless” rapper for contacting his seven children. “You see what I mean when I say that no one calls them or reaches out to them. Combs stated that it “meant so much” that West “took them under [his] wing,” but no one else did.

In response to Combs’ gratitude, the Yeezy founder said, “Yeah, absolutely.” Man, you have my undying love. You understand what I mean when I say that you raised me even if I didn’t know you? However, reporters were unable to reach Combs and West’s representatives for comment at this time.

As the disgraced music mogul awaits his trial date on May 5, West has argued for Combs’ freedom. “FREE PUFF,” West wrote on X in February. “ALL THESE CELEBRITY N—-S AND BITCHES IS P—Y YALL A WATCH OUR BROTHER ROT AND NEVER SAY S–T.”

A recent phone conversation between Kanye West and Sean “Diddy” Combs, obtained by The Shade Room, reveals the two artists expressing mutual support. During the call, Combs, currently incarcerated and awaiting trial on federal charges, advised West to be cautious of adversaries… pic.twitter.com/x6jmbYC93C — NRG Radio UG (@nrgradioug) March 18, 2025

As per the Daily Mail, in the same month Kanye West also stated that Combs is a “way better dad than [him].” Quincy Brown, 33, Justin Combs, 31, Christian “King” Combs, 26, Chance Combs, 19, twins D’Lila and Jessie Combs, 18, and Love Sean Combs, 2 are all children of the “Making the Band” alum.

“Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine,” a new song that Kanye released on Saturday, features Sean and Ye’s oldest child, North West, whom he has with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. According to an insider who spoke to Page Six, Kardashian was incensed over the song’s release and wanted to “protect [her children] from being around Kanye’s controversial behavior.”