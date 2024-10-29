Resurfaced 2002 Video Shows Diddy Awkwardly Answering Questions About Ex JLo — It Didn't Age Well

Sean "Diddy" Combs' past relationship with Jennifer Lopez has been garnering wide attention since the rapper's arrest in September. The couple's well-known relationship, which lasted from 1999 to 2001, wasn't easy. In a resurfaced interview, the I Need a Girl rapper could be seen awkwardly avoiding questions about Lopez. According to FandomWire, Combs repeatedly brushed off the subject when Howard Stern attempted to bring it up during a 2002 discussion on The Stern Show.

Combs first referred to Lopez when a caller going by the moniker "Double A" inquired about the Love Don't Cast a Thing hitmaker's well-known butt. Combs wanted to get on to the next topic after confirming that it was the 'best in the business.' However, Stern did not allow the infamous rapper to get away with things. "Did [Jennifer Lopez] have to leave you because we heard you cheated on her? "That's what we heard," Stern said while adding, "You cheated." "Yeah, I mean, I didn't," Diddy refuted the claims, appearing relatively annoyed. "I didn't."

Sean Combs & Jennifer Lopez at 42nd Annual GRAMMY Awards on 22 February, 2000. (Image Source: Steve Granitz Archive 1/Getty Images)

Stern continued to seemingly agitate Combs by asking about Lopez's first engagement with Ben Affleck. "Comment on that and everything else," the radio host prodded. "I already said it was a great a*s. It's somebody else's a*s now. That's the way it goes. I mean, I like Ben. I like the Ben and Jen thing. It's all good," the Coming Home rapper replied with irritation. Combs continued by claiming that he had moved on from his past. Furthermore, his body language made it very evident that he was prepared to change the subject of conversation as the questions started to get personal.

"Attention everyone, don't ask me no more of the J-Lo questions," Combs warned. "But it hurts right?" Stern interjected. "No, not at all," Diddy said. When asked again if he had moved on from Lopez he answered, "Yeah, I mean that's my friend." As per The Things, after the interview, the Last Night rapper told the program crew that he felt comfortable answering questions about his well-known ex because he was accustomed to the interest their relationship generated. "No, I mean, I'm used to the J-Lo questioning," he said.

Diddy’s ex-bodyguard alleges that the rapper almost fought Will and Jada Pinkett Smith for “making advances” on his then-girlfriend and star Jennifer Lopez. pic.twitter.com/XDUXikZDUA — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) October 17, 2023

Combs continued by saying that the frequent inquiries were making him bored rather than 'hitting a nerve'. He claimed he was unable to provide answers to the intriguing queries. "It's just that it's not my questions to answer anymore," he said. Additionally, he acknowledged 'Bennifer' and congratulated the pair on their engagement. "You should ask them. I'm feeling happy about everything," he added. Then while concluding he said, "You know, I keep it moving. I was just putting it out there publicly if anybody decided maybe to stop asking me a couple of questions because they're getting a little repetitive."