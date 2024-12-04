Diddy Once Revealed That One Girlfriend He Felt 'Nervous' Around: "She Wasn't Like..."

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing.

Music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs and late model, Kim Porter were in an intermittent relationship right from the time they first met in 1994. They had three children together: a son, Christian, and twin daughters, Jessie and D'lila. The star-struck couple met each other at Uptown Records where Porter was hired as a receptionist. Combs acknowledged that it was "love at first sight" for him in a 2007 interview with Essence, but he refrained from expressing his feelings because she made him nervous. “She kind of made me nervous,” he recalled. “She wasn’t like a New York girl. She was Bohemian, mixed with Georgia-peach hospitality. I got the idea she’d like doing stuff like walking barefoot in the grass. I didn’t think I could get her to like me.”

He continued by saying that although he appreciated her restrained demeanor, he quickly knew that it would ultimately become a point of disagreement between them, “She was smooth, you know, like ice. She’s cool and collected and thinks before she speaks. You meet a lot of young ladies, and they just don’t do that. Kim was never pressed; she was always in control.” “Puff was in love with her from the first time he saw her,” Andre Harrell, media proprietor and Uptown records head said. “You could tell from the way he looked at her.”

Kim Porter & Sean "P. Diddy" Combs at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jeff Kravitz)

After a brief passionate romance, it was evident that Combs cheated with Jennifer Lopez since he wanted a more 'aggressive' partner. Porter admitted that she lost all respect for the I Need a Girl rapper when reports of his infidelity hit a new level. The couple permanently called it quits in 2007 after Combs fathered another child while being with The Brothers actress, "He told me that he may have gotten himself into a situation and he may have fathered another child outside the relationship and I said, ‘Really? Well, I already knew. I’m glad you decided to be a man," Porter said.

She recalled slamming Combs saying, "I can't even respect you right now." As per the Mirror, she acknowledged that things could have been more favorable if her partner had admitted his mistake and confessed to her first. If Combs had been upfront from the beginning, Porter explained, there was a "right and a wrong way to handle it," and she would have understood what had transpired. Combs had a daughter, Chance Chapman, with internet sensation Sarah Chapman in 2006. The affair occurred while Porter was expecting D'Lila Star and Jessie James, the couple's twin daughters. The exes however remained amicable till Porter's tragic death on November 15, 2018, in Toluca Lake, California due to pneumonia.

