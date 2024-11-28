Insider Reveals Diddy's 70-Year-Old Mom Enjoyed His Wild Parties: "She Liked to..."

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Controversial musician Sean "Diddy" Combs, formerly known as the king of lavish parties with Hollywood celebrities and top-charting stars, is now imprisoned at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, highlighting a stark contrast to his glamorous past. According to recent unexpected reports, Diddy's former bodyguard Gene Deal has intensified the scandal by claiming that his mother, Janice Combs, also attended Diddy's infamous "freak-off" parties. This may appear quite ironic considering that Janice has previously strongly defended her son in the face of his legal troubles.

Sean ''P. Diddy'' Combs and Janice Combs at the Warner Theatre on Jan 16, 2010, in Washington. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Johnny Nunez)

Deal made this shocking revelation in a recent interview on The Art of Dialogue YouTube channel. As reported by FandomWire, the former bodyguard said, “I don’t want to speak about that man’s mama like that, bro. Was his mama a freak? I don’t know that about her, but if she was at Diddy’s freak off at 70 years old, she was just like the rest of them… the freaks come out at night." The deal suggests that while Janice may not have been a participant in the risqué escapades, she wasn’t exactly in the dark either. According to him, she was definitely in the loop of high-octane parties and was well aware of the troublesome lifestyle unfolding around her.

He said, "I think that she liked to party, and she partied with young people. She’s always been like that." Additionally, he implied that Janice was well aware of her son's business dealings and that she embraced her inner cougar, revealing that she was romantically associated with younger men. These allegations give the rapper's growing problems yet another level of curiosity. When Diddy was arrested in September 2024 on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and other major crimes, his entire world was disrupted. People also speculated about the involvement of his family in these activities.

Meanwhile, Janice vehemently defended her son earlier in October, denouncing his legal troubles and calling the media frenzy a contemporary form of public lynching. Diddy was being judged based on false notions rather than the facts, she claimed, describing the experience as a heartbreak. Janice acknowledged that her son wasn't perfect in response to a leaked surveillance clip from 2016, which allegedly captured Diddy abusing his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. However, she maintained that recent allegations were primarily opportunistic schemes, with individuals looking for quick payouts after seeing the fast her son settled his initial lawsuit.

Janice issued an impassioned plea to the public, urging them—and her son’s loyal fans—not to jump to conclusions amid the storm of allegations, as reported by People Magazine. Nevertheless, Diddy’s road ahead still looks problematic as a Manhattan federal judge doubled down on denying him bail this past Wednesday, citing his history of violent behavior and a significant risk of witness tampering. With a May 5 trial date set, the stakes are extremely high. The once-famous music mogul may receive a life sentence if convicted of all counts, as reported by Billboard. This legal dispute has had a lasting impact on his legacy and career.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)