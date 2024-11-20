Diddy's ‘Freak Off’ Video Involving Famous Celebs Being Sold for $500M On Dark Web, Claims Singer

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Allegations against rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs continue to mount. Singer Jaguar Wright has accused Diddy of selling a 'freak off' party tape for $500 million on the dark web. As per Radar Online, Wright dropped this bombshell in a recent interview. "The last 'freak off' tape that just got sold on the dark net, which I know because I monitor...went for $500 million," she stated. She went on to name several high-profile celebrities, allegedly involved in the video, including Justin Bieber, Chris Brown, Rihanna, Nikki Minaj, and Drake.

"It was a really interesting night in Calabasas, and he just sold that footage," she added; it's important to note that there's no evidence suggesting any wrongdoing by these named celebrities. Wright also provided some technical details about how these videos are supposedly traded. "Most people don't even know that the dark coin exists, but that's how they're trading for all of the flesh they sell," Wright explained. She also mentioned the use of NFTs in this alleged scheme.

This isn't the first time Diddy's parties have come under scrutiny. Actor Kevin Hart was recently caught on camera at one of these events. Hart was seen next to a bathtub in the footage, holding a microphone, while a scantily clad woman sat nearby; the woman's hair later caught fire from a nearby candle.

The controversy has also drawn in other celebrities. Ashton Kutcher hinted at the wild nature of Diddy's gatherings in a resurfaced interview. "I've got a lot I can't tell so, um, I can't tell that one either. I mean, I'm actually cycling through them... Diddy party stories, man. That was like some weird memory lane," Kutcher said, as per The Mirror. These allegations come at a time when Diddy is facing serious legal troubles. He was recently arrested in New York on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

The indictment alleged that Diddy and his associates used threats and coercion to control women and fulfill his sexual desires. An anonymous source commented on the growing scandal as well: "The Diddy case is clearly gearing up to be the next Jeffrey Epstein-level scandal. Everyone who was anyone in music and showbiz has probably been to one of Diddy's parties, and they will now be quaking in their boots about what might come up from there."

The source also spoke about Diddy's alleged habit of recording his parties. "There are widespread stories Diddy has a stash of recordings of these parties, and those involved are thinking things they got up to pre-smartphone days are now going to come back and bite them hard. A lot of people could end up getting canceled or jailed if those tapes exist [and] are entered as evidence in his case."

Sean Combs at the Official Revolt Summit after-party on September 15, 2019. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Prince Williams)

Jennifer Lopez's management team is reportedly on 'high alert' and has held 'crisis talks' to prepare for any potential fallout. Diddy's lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, has maintained his client's innocence. "Mr. Combs is an innocent man with nothing to hide. We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office," Agnifilo stated, as per Independent.

