Sean John Combs aka Diddy is currently awaiting trial on serious federal charges including s—x trafficking and racketeering. The 55-year-old rapper and record producer has also been slapped with dozens of lawsuits from different individuals accusing him of sexual misconduct and harassment.

Troubles for him began in 2023 when his ex-girlfriend Casandra Ventura aka Cassie sued him for sexual assault. Diddy maintained his innocence and settled the lawsuit for an undisclosed amount. Later, several women came forward, making similar accusations against Diddy, some even dating back to 1991.

Before his trial, one of his ex-girlfriends, who chose to remain anonymous, came forward to share details of their relationship. In an interview with Rolling Stone, she claimed that Diddy wasn’t always a bad person.

The woman, who was given the pseudonym Nicole, met Diddy in 2020, and had a romantic relationship for nearly four years. The report claims that Diddy used to pamper her with thoughtful gifts. They attended church together on Sundays and binge-watched episodes of NBC’s Dateline.

They had a seemingly perfect relationship. Nicole told, “He was very sweet. We talked about real-life stuff, about my childhood and his childhood,” while adding “He wasn’t [this] all-bad person.”

Nicole, however, told that she was always aware of Diddy’s controlling side. The model and entrepreneur claims that Diddy used to stop her from posting certain things on social media. He even discouraged her from working and insisted that he would pay her the allowance, as per the lawsuit filed by her. She alleged that Diddy would want her to drop everything and be with him if he called her. If she resisted, she was subjected to “coercive and harassing language”.

As per her suit, Diddy slowly started to pressurize her to include other people during their intimate moments. Even though she refused, he kept bringing it up in their conversations.

She mentioned that the sexual activity would go on for hours and Diddy would “ply her with alcohol and substances until she passed out.” Nicole told that upon waking up, her body used to be covered in bruises and she would barely have any memory of what happened.

She blamed substance abuse and heavy drinking for Sean “Diddy” Combs “demonic” behavior. She explained, “It would be like a switch. We would be having so much fun, and then there’s like a time where he’s just taken it too far drug-wise, that he wants exactly what he wants.”

“I feel like the devil that would come out of him was during these turn-up times,” Nicole added.

She alleged that he once had s—x with her without her consent at his Los Angeles mansion. One time, he also drugged her which she believes was Ketamine. During their relationship she also got pregnant which eventually resulted in a miscarriage.

As per the Rolling Stone report, Nicole last saw him in July 2024 when he allegedly drugged her He also asked her to bring a man to their bedroom the next time they meet. Nicole said, “I was in and out [of consciousness] that night. But I do remember I was just like, ‘I’m just gonna say yes so he leaves me alone, and I’m never coming back. I am never coming back after this.’”

Diddy, who was arrested on September 16, 2024, will face trial from May 5 onwards. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges stating that the lawsuits are attempts “for a quick payday.”

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)