Diddy’s Dark Secret Exposed in a Shocking New Lawsuit—Accused of R–ing Two Women in Trump Hotel Penthouse!

Sean Diddy Combs has been accused of intimate attack by two women at a Trump Hotel in New York City, as per the latest civil complaints. Two different complaints have been filed against the rap mogul on Feb 4 in the New York Supreme Court by a woman referred to as Jane Does. Both accounts have described the events that apparently began at the nightclub known as Limelight and then later moved to the Trump Hotel. Although it is currently not clear if the incidents happened simultaneously.

The details of the first lawsuit have been sourced from The Mirror, which claims that the survivor was attacked several times by Combs during an event he hosted at the nightclub ‘Limelight’ in Manhattan in the 1990s. “Combs organized the event, spanning five floors of the club, with the top two floors dedicated to exclusive s– parties involving group intimate activities directed by and involving Combs,” the plaintiff claimed.

Diddy was dru–ing people with the intent to intimately attack them, would ill treat them to the point of medical dehydration, then give them IV drips to revive them… and everyone wants to talk about baby oil and him being “freaky”. This a prolific serial rapist. — jean’s glucose monitor (@mirrenelle) September 17, 2024

She further alleges that after she tried to leave, her friends along with her were taken to the Trump Hotel penthouse “without the ability to leave, were dru–ed, and forced to participate in group-s– activity during which she was intimately attacked over the next several hours.”

The second lawsuit refers to an incident “at a multi-story night club called the Limelight” in the 1990s. There “The top two floors of the club were exclusively occupied by group-s– parties, where individuals engaged in intimate activities at the direction of and in participation with Combs,” as per the legal documents, reported by Mirror US.

The plaintiff claimed that she had a confrontation with the rapper’s security guard before Sean Diddy Combs slapped and detained her, which caused her to “fear for her life.” Allegedly, the “security guard took Plaintiff and her friend to the Trump Hotel in midtown Manhattan. When they arrived at the hotel, the women were escorted up to a penthouse.”

The documents stated, “At the penthouse, Plaintiff was placed in a room with the security guard, who physically and s–ually attacked her while Combs watched. Plaintiff and her friend were then forced to consume what she believes to have been ecstasy or a similar ‘party’ illegal substance.”

It further stated, “Moreover, both women were coerced into participating in group s– activity that she did not consent to, but Combs made it clear that they had no choice and were not permitted to leave. After several more hours in the penthouse, Combs finally allowed Plaintiff and her friend to depart.”

With all the Grammy distractions, Diddy has a new lawsuit & has 10 more on the way which will be revealed in the next 7 days there is a deadline for cases to be filed in NY. These are filed by Tony Buzbee. pic.twitter.com/nk8eVUXY2S — OG Barbie™️ (@ShawtyDownUnder) February 4, 2025

Attorney Tony Buzbee told The Mirror: “These latest two cases are part of a group of at least ten cases that will be filed in New York over the next several days. I expect there will be many more that we will file thereafter to meet the upcoming deadline at the end of February. We will continue to lead the civil effort in this matter and look forward to giving these victims a voice by trying these cases in court.”

Sources from The Mirror reach out to President Donald Trump’s office and Sean Diddy Combs’ representative for a comment. Diddy’s lawyers said, “As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false. Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never s–ually attacked or tra–icked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor.”