How Diddy Got His Rap Name — And Why There's Only One Rapper Who Can Call Him 'Sean'

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently facing a legal investigation involving various sexual allegations, has had a string of aliases over the years. From Puff Daddy to P. Diddy to simply Diddy, each name embodies a different chapter of his storied career. Yet, amid the myriad identities, only two people can address him by his birth name, Sean—his mother and fellow rap titan Jay-Z.

This revelation came during a 2023 episode of Carpool Karaoke on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Explaining his various monikers in the video, Combs said, “I was born Puffy. Then I became P. Diddy. Then they called me Diddy because I was so pretty. And then Puff Daddy.” When Corden remarked that the name 'Sean' seemed overlooked, Combs clarified, “Sean is typically used by my mother. And there’s only one other person who calls me that—Jay-Z. We call each other Sean. Nobody else could call me Sean.”

'Diddy' explains why he's changed his name so often over the years - from 'Puff Daddy', to 'P Diddy', to 'Diddy' and now to 'Love'... but you should still call him 'Diddy'! Well now you can call him caught! pic.twitter.com/0tXvolWejg — TheÐogeGlory (@GloryDoge) September 17, 2024

Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, has shared a unique camaraderie with Combs, built over years at the pinnacle of the music industry. Interestingly enough, Combs’ stage names started taking shape in his childhood. Nicknamed "Puff" for his habit of 'huffing and puffing' in frustration, it evolved into Puff Daddy, the name under which he skyrocketed to fame. In 1997, his debut single, Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down, hit No. 1 on the charts, cementing his place in the industry.

By then, he had already established Bad Boy Records in 1993, a label that would shape the careers of various artists, including the Notorious B.I.G. In 2001, he rebranded himself as P. Diddy, seeking a fresh start for his public image after being acquitted of gun possession and bribery charges, according to the Mirror. Announcing the change, he stated, "No more Puff Daddy—the first week in June, we’re going to have a name-change ceremony. I’m not doing it as serious as Prince. I just want something fresh. I’m rocking with P Diddy just now."

Diddy has changed his name to ‘Brother Love’ — and won’t respond to any other name pic.twitter.com/65ovoUPfiL — NowThis Impact (@nowthisimpact) November 6, 2017

The new moniker, reportedly a suggestion from his close friend Notorious B.I.G., featured prominently on his album The Saga Continues and had already appeared in credits for various projects he had contributed to for other artists. As per Irish Star, the name was not only a tribute to B.I.G., who was tragically murdered in 1996, but also a nod to the era-defining collaborations that characterized his early career, such as I’ll Be Missing You, a heartfelt tribute to B.I.G. featuring Faith Evans.

American rappers Notorious BIG and Sean Combs perform onstage, Anaheim California, circa 1994. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Nitro)

In 2005, Combs shed the 'P' to streamline his identity as simply Diddy, stating that the letter obstructed his connection with fans. However, a legal challenge from UK DJ Richard "Diddy" Dearlove forced him to retain P. Diddy in the UK. Beyond the stage, Combs legally changed his name to Sean Love Combs.

Currently, Diddy is facing serious legal charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, transportation, and engaging in prostitution. The allegations stem from claims that he was involved in a network facilitating these activities. Combs has strongly denied all charges and pleaded not guilty. Despite his defense, he has been denied bail twice and remains in federal custody as he awaits trial.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).