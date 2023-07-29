Donald Trump Criticizes Ongoing Legal Investigation as Harassment, Accuses Them of “Abuse”

Former President Donald Trump finds himself in the headlines again as Special Counsel Jack Smith's probe heats up. An additional count of deliberate retention of national security information as well as two new counts of obstruction are included in a new "superseding" indictment against Trump, who is now topping the polls for the White House in 2024. The accusations are a result of Smith's ongoing inquiry into the unlawful retention of secret information by Trump under his presidency.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago

Also Read: Donald Trump Threatens to Start Election Stealing Claims Again if He Is Charged for Jan 6 Capitol Riots

In response to the most recent allegations, Trump told Fox News Digital to slam the Justice Department, accusing them of "abuse" and "election interference at the highest level." In addition to pleading not guilty to the 37 counts, which include making false statements and conspiring to obstruct justice, the former president strongly refuted the accusations.

Trump told Fox News Digital, "They’re harassing my company, they’re harassing my family and by far, least importantly of all, they’re harassing me," in reference to the continuing legal investigation. He added that "the charges are ridiculous, and they know it better than anyone." "This is prosecutorial misconduct used at a level never seen before," he continued. "If I weren’t leading Biden by a lot in numerous polls, and wasn’t going to be the Republican nominee, it wouldn’t be happening. It wouldn’t be happening."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

He is of the viewpoint that he is being treated in this manner because he is running as a Republican Nominee for the 2024 presidential election. "But I am way up as a Republican and way up in the general election and this is what you get." Trump claimed that "our country is suffering from DOJ abuse." He added, "Hopefully the Republican Party will do something about it."

Also Read: Donald Trump Slams President Joe Biden for Saying US is 'Low on Ammunition’: “How Stupid Can Somebody Be”

In an announcement made on Thursday, the Justice Department stated that a "superseding indictment was returned by a grand jury in the Southern District of Florida that adds one defendant and four charges to the prior indictment filed against Donald J. Trump and Waltine Nauta."

"The superseding indictment adds a new Count charging Trump with one additional count of willful retention of National Defense Information," the DOJ revealed. "Carlos de Oliveira, 56, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, has been added to the obstruction conspiracy charged in the original indictment." The DOJ said, "The superseding indictment also charges Trump, De Oliveira, and Nauta with two new obstruction counts based on allegations that the defendants attempted to delete surveillance video footage at The Mar-a-Lago Club in summer 2022."

Also Read: Donald Trump’s Opponents Say He Shouldn’t ‘Get Charged’ for Capitol Riots: “Won’t Be Good for Country”

How can it be election interference if it was started in '22?

On the other hand, who knows more about election interference than he does? (See GA 2020) — LINDZEE (@WVUMAMA2) July 28, 2023

The new indictment adds a felony of deliberate retention of National Defense Information against Trump. It also contains accusations against Florida resident Carlos de Oliveira, who has been included in the obstruction conspiracy indictment. The allegations further claim that in the summer of 2022, an attempt was made to remove surveillance footage from The Mar-a-Lago Club by Trump, De Oliveira, and another person, Waltine Nauta. In addition, De Oliveira is charged with making false statements during a voluntary interview with the FBI.

As the legal battle unfolds, Trump's campaign spokesperson spoke with the outlet, labeling the inquiry as a "desperate and flailing attempt by the Biden Crime Family" to damage the former president's reputation. According to the spokesperson, the Justice Department is using witch-hunting tactics and doesn't have a valid case.

References:

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-reacts-to-abuse-by-doj-this-is-what-you-get-for-leading-the-2024-polls

https://twitter.com/WVUMAMA2/status/1684764690679795712?s=20

More from Inquisitr

Joe Rogan Disses Donald Trump’s Request for Invitation on His Popular Podcast: “I Don’t Want to Help Him”

Donald Trump Targets ‘Deranged’ Jack Smith in Late-Night Rant on Truth Social Before Possible Indictment