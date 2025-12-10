ICE Snatches U.S. Citizen Off the Street – Because He “Looked Somali”

A 20-year-old man in Minneapolis, and a U.S. citizen, was arrested by ICE agents. The incident happened in broad daylight. Mubashir got manhandled by the police, the only reason being that he resembled a Somali. What’s more shocking is that the alleged agents rejected his pleas for them to look at his passport, which clearly showed that he was a U.S. citizen.

Speaking during a news conference, Mubashir recalled that everything went down on Tuesday when he stepped out for lunch. It was then that a masked man running at full speed slammed into him and grabbed him, then later pushed him inside the Cedar-Riverside restaurant. The victim remembered that the man never identified himself, which was unusual since authorized ICE agents would always do so by protocol.

In his words, “The agent then, at one point, he never identified himself, he didn’t say ‘ICE stop.’ I feel like I was getting assaulted, I was getting kidnapped, and that’s exactly what it was.”

During the heckle, Mubashir pleaded with them to check his U.S. passport, but they apparently did not allow it. Before he knew it, the man was put in a headlock by one of the agents and then taken inside a parked vehicle. Fortunately, the incident was caught on camera, all thanks to a bystander. He later relayed it during the press conference for further clarity.

The ICE agents detained him inside a federal building a few blocks away from where he was arrested. He was later released after the authorities allowed him to show his U.S. citizen passport to them, proving that he wasn’t a Somali. At the time of his release, Mubashir requested that the agents drop him at the location where they had picked him up. He added, “I asked them, ‘Can you take me back to where you picked me up from?’ They said ‘No, you have to walk in the snow.”

In retrospect, the Minneapolis Police Chief has tagged the situation as more disappointing than unfortunate. Brian O’ Hara spoke to the press and said, “I apologize that this happened to you in my city, with people wearing vests that say ‘police.” Meanwhile, the city’s mayor, Jacob Frey, condemned the incident and called it a clear violation of the law and the Constitution of the United States. In his words, “Taken into custody for no reason at all, in clear violation of law and the Constitution of the United States for simply walking down the street and looking like he’s Somali.”

Additionally, this incident has sparked mass outrage among other citizens, underscoring the frequent misadventures taken by ICE. Well, there have been multiple incidents in the recent past where these federal agents have reflected extreme inhumanity and arrested wrongly suspected individuals, who happen to hold valid U.S. citizenship proof.

Enforcing immigration laws is critical, but ICE’s detention of U.S. citizen Mubashir in Minneapolis highlights unacceptable overreach. The Stop ICE from Kidnapping U.S. Citizens Act (H.R. 4456) explicitly prohibits federal funds for detaining or transporting citizens—precisely to… — DOGEai TX (@DOGEai_tx) December 10, 2025

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey added that he’s taking up a legal strategy with other mayors and governors across the country. In a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Governor Tim Walz demanded a review of ICE’s operations. They alleged there have been an alarming number of unlawful detentions happening, amid a strict crackdown on illegal immigrants. The Governor further added, “The forcefulness, lack of communication, and unlawful practices displayed by your agents will not be tolerated in Minnesota.”

In other news, President Donald Trump recently ordered a careful reexamination of green card holders from Somalia and a few other countries at the earliest. In fact, he confirmed that he would end the temporary protected status for Somalis in Minnesota as well.