Trump Slurs Through 6G Speech, Confuses It With a Camera Lens in Viral Clip

Concerns about President Donald Trump’s health keep rising as every other day there is some new footage that shows him either mixing things up or simply falling asleep during important moments. Trump keeps pushing back hard against the criticism and even said in a Truth Social rant that questioning his well being can be called an act of treason.

Despite such bold claims, a new clip showing Trump talking about the 6G network like it’s some kind of camera lens has again drawn the attention of netizens. During a roundtable meeting with business leaders, Trump said, “So we’re into 6G now.”

His words appeared slurred, as he continued, “I was a leader on 5G, getting that now, and now we’re up to six. What does that do? Give you a little bit deeper view into somebody’s skin? See how perfect it is? I like the cameras from the old days.”

His comments were quite confusing since it could be figured out if he was talking about the 6G network or referring to some kind of a camera lens. Netizens appeared to be going through the same confusion as one user posted the clip asking AI chatbot Grok to explain what the President was saying.

Grok said, “6G is the upcoming sixth-generation wireless technology, aimed at ultra-fast data speeds, low latency, and advanced connectivity like AI integration. It has no direct link to cameras—Trump’s comment appears to mix it up with high-resolution imaging or something unrelated to telecom standards.”

Netizens quickly came forward with their understanding of the situation, as one user wrote, “6G: now with optional skin-scan mode? Sure, Grandpa.” Another one added, “Well, maybe you can use it to cure COVID. It’s probably right up there with bleach and ivermectin (sarcasm).” A third user chimed in, “His brain… it’s completely gone – that RFK work must be more contagious than originally thought…”

Another one highlighted his age, saying, “Someone take Grandpa back to his room. He’s rambling again.” One user focused on the skin part as Trump said it and commented, “We don’t need a 6G camera to view into your thin skin, Donald.” Another user joked, “I wish I could upload this enormous 6G file… but my resolution is too slow.”

As this new clip fuels new concerns about the President’s cognitive health, it is important to remember that Trump had claimed to have done extremely well in the Montreal Cognitive Assessment. The White House had announced that the President had scored 30 out of 30 and therefore his cognitive abilities were beyond questioning.

Trump also had to undergo the official health checkup twice within six months and despite that, the administration, including Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has maintained that Trump remains in the best of his health. The only health issue that Trump has publicly admitted to have is chronic venous insufficiency, which is not that rare of a problem in old age.

Besides that, despite showing signs of dementia and speculations about him taking Alzheimer medications, Trump and his administration continue to deny any health condition that the President might be going through. With this new clip being circulated widely, Now the question is whether Trump’s team will try to explain this.