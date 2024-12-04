Diddy Dedicated a Bizarre 20-Ft Memorial to Ex-Girlfriend Kim Porter at His $60 Million Mansion

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is languishing in jail while awaiting his trial on several charges including sex trafficking, racketeering, forced labor, kidnapping, and assault. Amid his legal woes, the disgraced music mogul has put his scandal-ridden Hombly Hills mansion on sale for $30 million, however, the 17,000-square-foot estate is worth $61.5 million. One of the most interesting features of the 10-bedroom space is its expansive backyard. In remembrance of his late wife Kim Porter, Combs has erected a unique memorial above his backyard rose beds. A gorgeous 20-foot sculpture made of chrome that depicts a nude woman's torso with the neck and upper thighs severed.

According to the Daily Mail, during an Instagram livestream in 2020, Combs told fellow rapper Fat Joe that he had purchased the statue for the mother of his three children three years before her passing in 2018 after going on a "spiritual retreat" by himself. "Did that statue make you feel like she was with you 'all the time'?" Fat Joe asked the I Need a Girl rapper. To which Combs replied with a smirk: "Without a doubt because look you can see the curvature, you know what I'm saying? My baby had a little badonkadonk." Upon closer examination, the memorial sculpture's dimensions seem to be vaguely off from the late model's slender yet voluptuous figure.

Combs shelled a whopping $40 million ten years ago for the $62 million valued luxury estate which at present stands empty. Combs mourned the death of his 'soulmate' with an emotional post. Porter was declared dead in November 2018 after being discovered unconscious in her San Fernando Valley residence. "For the last three days, I’ve been trying to wake up from this nightmare. But I haven’t," Combs expressed in a now-deleted Instagram post then. "I don’t know what I’m going to do without you, baby. I miss you so much." According to USA Today, the disgraced rapper chronicled their relationship with an adorable video clip, he described their connection as 'more than friends' and called Porter his 'soulmate.'

Kim Porter & Sean Combs at a birthday party in NYC, 2003. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Johnny Nunez)

"We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. We Were Some Other (expletive)!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love," he wrote. The ex-couple share three children together: son Christian and twin daughters D'Lila Star and Jessie James. In the one-minute tribute clip, Porter and Combs discuss their "black love" and "beautiful chocolate babies."Combs posted a second tribute video of Porter dancing along with the message, "Thank you to everybody for your prayers and support. God is the greatest. He woke you up to see another day. Please don’t take it for granted. Let’s go people!!!"

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)