Trump Slammed for Turning Memorial Event into 'Disco Party' with 'YMCA' Performance

At a somber event, former president Donald Trump courted controversy yet again. On the anniversary of the horrifying Hamas attack on Israel, the Republican leader incited the wrath of netizens by swaying to Village People’s Y.M.C.A. at his Florida Doral Golf Club. According to The Independent, members of the Jewish community gathered for what the Trump campaign cited as a “remembrance event” for those who were murdered and taken hostage. As the GOP nominee wrapped his speech, the song blasted and Trump launched into his trademark "double jerk" dance moves. He pumped his fist in tune with the music and entertained the audience.

His actions were deemed 'disgraceful,' 'insensitive' and tone-deaf. "The Trump campaign turned a solemn remembrance into a disco party. Not one of them is well. It’s painful to watch," slammed an X user. "What a disgrace. The world laughed at us when Trump was President," another chimed. "Ugh! He and his behavior are beyond disrespectful and gross," agreed a user. "Only Trump’s narcissistic disregard and utter disrespect," another comment read.

"Did he forget where he was?" a netizen echoed. "Also why the f-k would they play 'YMCA' at this event? He's so utterly self-centered that he cannot understand that this isn't a jubilant moment," another asked. "Nothing solemnly honors the death of 1000+ innocent young people and families like awkward dancing to the crowd's favorite YMCA," an individual added sarcastically.

As the comments poured in, an internet user opined, "He doesn't give a shit about anyone who's died in this war, or any other war. He's incapable of caring about anyone other than himself." "He does not have the proper demeanor to be President, not to mention intellect, compassion, selfless attitude, honor, etc," another penned in agreement.

Throughout the event, Trump seemed to be campaigning. He asserted, "The October 7 attack would never have happened if I was president.” He also advocated for peace in the troubled Middle East. “We will never let the horrors of October 7 be repeated,” he added. “We will have peace in the Middle East. We will have strength and resilience. And we will have a very powerful and strong Israel. And I will be with you all the way.” According to The Independent, this is not the first time Trump has provoked the Jewish community. Just last month he bemoaned the lack of support he received from Jewish voters, arguing that they would share some of the blame if he loses the 2024 presidential race.

“If I don’t win this election, and the Jewish people would really have a lot to do with that...because at 40 percent, that means 60 percent of the people are voting for the enemy,” he told Jewish Republicans during a rally in Washington D.C. He added, “I will put it to you very simply and gently— I really haven’t been treated right, but you haven’t been treated right, because you’re putting yourself in great danger.”