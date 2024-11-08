Diddy's Mom Reveals The One Decision That Left Her 'Disappointed' The Most: "He Told Me..."

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is currently embattled in dozens of lawsuits alleging him of committing sexual crimes. However, one person has stood by him through life's thick and thin and that is his mother Janice Combs. After the rapper's father passed away, she singlehandedly raised him. But, his one decision left her most "disappointed" with him.

Janice Combs and Sean "P.Diddy" Combs during The 2003 CFDA Fashion Awards. Image Source: Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images

In a 2002 interview with The New Yorker, Janice revealed that Diddy had always been a hustler and wanted to earn his own money. "He came home one day and told me he wanted to start a paper route. That is how he started. He always wanted to work and make his money. We had a Cadillac car and a house, and he liked life like that."

So when Diddy got into Howard University, Janice was over the moon. She even began calling it "Black Harvard." However, the rapper's interest in studies started fading with time, particularly after he decided to work at Uptown Records under music mogul Andre Harrell and thought to make it big in the industry. Needless to say, he earned both, name and fame but leaving Howard University behind hurt Janice, who was a teacher.

"I really was so disappointed about that," she said. "A person works day and night just to educate a kid, and to be able to have a roof over your head and a school uniform. He was a fine student, and when he left college it was hard for me." But Diddy had always been grateful for his mother's sacrifices to raise him as a single mother and gushed about her in a 2006 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"[My mom] loves me so much, and she's so proud of me. She almost killed herself to make sure I went to private schools, to expose me to travel. She made sure I never looked down on other people. She also ignited a fire in me," said Diddy. And rightly so as Janice not only stood by her son through good days but also during his testing times like the 2001 nightclub shooting as he noted, "She wanted me to be bigger than my circumstances. During the trial, she walked by me every step of the way."

And just as Janice stood by Diddy during the 2001 trial, she's once again defending her son in the ongoing sex trafficking lawsuits. In a statement, she said, "It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth, but for a narrative created out of lies," admitting that he "made mistakes in the past, as we all have" but Diddy is "not the monster" the media has painted him to be.

About the haunting video of Diddy brutally assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, Janice said her son "may not have been entirely truthful [but] sometimes, the truth and a lie become so closely intertwined that it becomes terrifying to admit one part of the story." She concluded by saying that it is "agonizing to watch the world turn against my son so quickly and easily over lies and misconceptions without ever hearing his side," as per BBC.