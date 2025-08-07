Did Katy Perry Just Evict a SICK 85-Year-Old Veteran? Chris Pratt Caught in $15M Mansion Drama

Chris Pratt might be drawn into Katy Perry’s contentious legal battle to collect $6 million from a wounded veteran who was 85 years old when she evicted him from his house. The $15 million home, once owned by hospice patient Carl Westcott, is now rented by Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The pop diva is suing the man, who receives round-the-clock care, for $6 million to cover back rent and alleged damages, which has infuriated Westcott’s family. In July 2020, Perry purchased the Montecito mansion owned by US Army veteran and 1-800 Flowers founder Westcott for $15 million.

Westcott had first agreed to sell his 8.9-acre home to the Firework singer, but he later signed the real estate contract with Perry and Orlando Bloom’s business manager, BerAudiudvi. According to court filings, Gudvi agreed to Westcott’s counteroffer to raise the price from $13.5 million to $15 million, reports The Sun.

However, a month later, Westcott sued Gudvi, claiming that he was under the influence of drugs and not competent to enter into the sale agreement with Perry. He insisted that the contract was “void” because he was mentally incapable of signing it.

Due to Huntington’s disease, a cruel illness that gradually impairs brain function, Westcott has been bedridden for almost two years. Westcott was forced to move out in 2024 after the pop star’s legal team successfully contested his challenge in court and exchanged keys.

According to the judge, Westcott did not provide any convincing proof that he was incapable of entering into a real estate transaction between June 10, 2020, and June 18, 2020, when he negotiated and signed the agreement. The U.S. Sun said in February that his irate son, Chart, called Perry “a rich pop star who can buy any other house in the world… she has no empathy… It’s unforgivable.

Phase two of the lawsuit began when Perry filed a $6 million damages claim against the elderly man following her victorious decision. The star’s team is requesting damages for a fallen tree, water damage, neglected maintenance, and alleged lost rental value, according to court filings.

According to court documents, Perry has already paid $9 million for the $15 million property, which was built in the 1920s and 1930s and includes a big main home, a three-bedroom guest house, a one-bedroom pool house, a gym building, and an equipment building

This month, the penalty phase of the Perry v. Westcott case will return to court. According to his attorneys’ pleadings, her “16 witnesses have failed to produce any construction or repair contracts between Perry and any general contractor.” The U.S. Sun is aware that civil litigation typically results in the recovery of such expenditures.

According to a source who spoke to The U.S. Sun, Chris Pratt, 46, and Katherine Schwarzenegger, 35, are now renting the opulent home. In documents filed with the Superior Court of the State of California last Friday, Westcott’s defense team made multiple references to Pratt.

Before the trial of Perry’s damages claim, Westcott’s lawyers had requested that Judge Lipner take into account a “status report of issues to be resolved.” The U.S. Sun reported today that the source stated, “Judge Lipner confirmed that Katy will have to testify for at least an hour or more to the damages claim.”