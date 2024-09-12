Orlando Bloom Was Caught Checking Out Kim Kardashian's Backside While Standing Next to Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom didn't realize he'd get caught sneakily peeking at Kim Kardashian's butt while out for an event with his fiance Katy Perry. The Lord of the Rings star was indulged in apparent PDA with Perry at a star-studded event- Kering Caring for Women Dinner at The Pool in New York City on Monday, September 9, 2024. They were all standing next to each other when this happened.

During the glitzy event, Bloom was dressed in a black tuxedo, his fiance Perry was all glammed up in a shimmery aqua blue dress, and Kardashian in a figure-hugging white latex gown which, obviously, put her defined curves on full display. Although he was all touchy and loved up with the California Gurls singer, at one point, his eyes wandered to the reality star's famous backside, per The Sun.

When the moment was covered by multiple outlets, how could social media stay behind? An account called Buzzing Pop @BuzzingPop posted the image and went viral. The post amassed around 50k views and a lot of comments from netizens who were amused by Bloom being caught off-guard.

An X user, @soyapsnb, commented, "A mess." @luciddepartmen joked, "But did he do the dishes?" and seemingly referred to Perry's NSFW quip on Call Her Daddy in which the singer said she'd do the steamy things with Bloom if cleaned up the kitchen. Another social media user, @reinaciccarone, claimed, "This only captures one side of the story...Katy Perry was probably looking too."

However, some netizens defended the actor. For instance, @my_ phillyeagles argued, "Making assumptions! He could be looking at the floor, at shoes, at toes crammed into shoes, a tear in a dress, at a chair & so on. Why print this and potentially get a couple into a fight." Meanwhile, @WandaNon took a jibe at Kardashian, "He is wondering how she can stand with all that fake meat weighing her down."

Although Bloom didn't respond to the awkward glance, Perry was confronted with it when she appeared on the Elvis Duran Show on Tuesday, September 10, 2024. The host questioned, "It's you taking a photo with Kim Kardashian, and Orlando is staring at her," when the 39-year-old asked, "at our," as Elvis completed the rest of the sentence, "at her butt. I mean how could you not?" per Daily Mail.

Surprisingly, the Roar singer gave an NSFW response, agreeing to Elvis' comment, "I approve." She was also seemingly unfazed by the whole situation, asking, "So wait, what's the controversy?" The host responded, "There is no controversy," to which Perry stated, "Oh great." Meanwhile, the podcaster read the article from the event which wrote Bloom's hand was "right above Katy's butt." Bemused, the hitmaker quipped, "It's been other places," adding, "Sorry to tell you. My daughter is four."

The singer and actor began dating in 2016 but they separated for the whole of next year (2017) due to their life's different approaches. However, in 2018, they reunited and announced their engagement in 2019 and eventually gave birth to their daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020, per PEOPLE.