Katy Perry Breaks Silence on Blue Origin Backlash—Shares Profound Advice From Her Therapist

Pop star Katy Perry is facing intense public criticism after her recent trip to space with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in his Blue Origin. Even though she was one of the six female passengers on the 11-minute spacecraft, much of the online backlash was pointed toward the singer.

Meanwhile, just one week after returning, the 40-year-old kicked off her ‘Lifetimes Tour’ in Mexico City.

People saw Perry’s opportunity as an excess privilege, especially during a time of global economic hardship. Celebrities like Lily Allen condemned her and later also apologized for their mean comments. Perry sang ‘What a Wonderful World’ and held up her upcoming tour’s setlist to the onboard camera.

However, she was badly slammed for her show-off as she kissed the ground upon landing. Yet, she did not shy away from being bold despite the controversy, from playfully inviting fans in blue spacesuits to join her on stage to getting emotional while singing deep cuts as fans passionately sang along.

As per Parade, the popular figure took to her Instagram and responded to a fan while addressing the hate she got over the last few weeks. Perry shared a piece of advice from her therapist that helped her get through the online backlash.

“I’m so grateful for you guys,” Perry wrote in a heartfelt comment. “We’re on this beautiful and wild ride together. I can stay true to myself and keep my heart open because of our bond. I’ve grown with you, and I’m excited to see you all across the world this year!”

Katy Perry later also reassured her fans that she was doing fine and shared a tip from her therapist. The ‘Roar’ singer said that no one makes a person believe what they don’t already believe. Perry added that when negative comments do affect her, she views it as a possibility to explore the more profound emotion beneath.

Later, she also added that whenever someone tried to make her a human piñata, she would respond with love and grace. Perry talked about the downside of being a famous person on the internet and admitted the fact that although many people are hurting, the internet has become a ‘dumping ground’ for everyone’s unresolved feelings.

As per the BBC outlet, the former American Idol judge claimed that her fans keep her spirit strong and work as a source of motivation. She said that it’s the support of her fans that keeps her going despite every small hurdle in her life. She added that it is “not perfect” but rather on a “human journey playing the game of life with an audience of many, and sometimes I fall.”

Meanwhile, her stunt to go to space wasn’t only slammed by netizens but also by environmentalists who bashed Jeff Bezos‘ Blue Origin for excessive carbon emissions. Even though the rockets promote themselves as using cleaner fuel compared to others, many view them as an unnecessary waste of the planet’s resources.

On the work front, the ‘Firework’ singer began a world tour, which will run until December, and visited the US, Canada, South America, Europe, and the United Arab Emirates.