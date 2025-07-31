‘She Thought It Was a Date!’: Katy Perry Embarrassed After Trudeau Shuts Down Romance Rumors

The internet is going crazy because, according to images shared on X (previously Twitter) by PopBase and other sources on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was seen with her kid during the most recent performance of Katy Perry’s Lifetimes Tour.

They were spotted dining together at Le Violon, a classy restaurant in Montreal, on July 28, 2025, according to claims from TMZ and The Daily Mail. Fans and internet users expressed their opinions about the circulating romance rumors on social media as soon as the news spread.

According to The Daily Mail, Justin, the former prime minister, was spotted standing on the railing at Katy Perry’s Montreal Lifetimes Tour show on Wednesday and observing the performance from that angle. Regarding Justin’s attendance at the event and their romance, fans shared their smart, humorous, loving, and sardonic opinions.

”Trudeau at a Katy Perry concert? Didn’t have that on my 2025 bingo card 😂🎶 #LifetimesTour #Montreal”- expressed a fan. Katy Perry has a baby named Daisy Dove with Orlando Bloom, who starred in The Three Musketeers. They did, however, split up in early July 2025. According to People, a spokesperson for the couple released a statement regarding the split.

The statement said, “Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on coparenting.” The statement continued, “They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect.”

After eighteen years of marriage, Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire announced their separation in August 2023. Trudeau shared the information and the date of their split in a joint Instagram message.

“Maybe Justin Trudeau can play in Katy Perry’s closet…” Did Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau go on a date to boost notability after a career lull? @itslinklauren gives you his take. Full episode: https://t.co/c4LXDvedgW pic.twitter.com/ISc4NkzZHS — Spot On with Link Lauren (@spotonwithlink) July 31, 2025

According to RadarOnline.com, Katy Perry may have believed that her private dinner with Justin Trudeau would be the beginning of her next big relationship, but his associates emphasized that there is “no love story” developing between the pop diva and the former Canadian prime minister.

As they sipped cocktails and shared a number of meals, the couple was spotted leaning over the dinner table and having a lengthy talk. After their supper, they visited the kitchen to express gratitude to the crew and had a meeting with the head chef.

Rob Shuter, a Hollywood insider who writes on Substack, was informed by an eyewitness that “Katy was glowing.” She investigated it thoroughly, as if it were the beginning of anything. The Roar sensation had been speaking with Trudeau for weeks before the alleged date, according to a source close to Perry, who also said: “There is chemistry.” “They both share ideals and are intelligent and successful. Katy sensed an affinity.

Knets shocked by Katy Perry and former Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau’s dating rumorshttps://t.co/vvgrezx87R pic.twitter.com/JQbF33edmm — pannchoa (@pannchoa) July 29, 2025

While people in Perry’s camp appeared to be under the notion that the dinner signaled a burgeoning love interest, Trudeau’s inner circle promptly shot down reports and emphasized that any romantic inclinations were one-sided.

According to a source close to the former prime minister, “He finds her cool, fascinating, and entertaining.” That’s all, though. There’s no romance from his side.” The supper was a pleasant gesture given to Perry during her visit to Canada as part of her Lifetimes Tour, according to sources close to Trudeau.