Justin Trudeau and Donald Trump’s Heights Sparked Buzz—And Trump’s Claims Got People Talking

Donald Trump takes his physical appearance quite seriously, and it shows through the amount of makeup he puts on his face or the way he is conscious about his hair and how he looks. Another aspect of his body that he is very conscious about is his height, and he has often been lauded for being a tall man to an even taller son, Barron Trump, who is reportedly 6’7’’ inches. Trump himself boasts of being 6’3’ tall though some of his photos beg to differ.

Social media has not been very kind to what Trump says about his height, and it has been pointed out multiple times that politicians who are supposed to be shorter or of the same height as Trump appear to be actually taller than him. This can mean only one thing and that is the American President lies about his height.

Photos posted on X showed how Joe Biden, who is 6 feet tall, appears to be slightly tall when standing beside Donald Trump, which is not logical since Trump is allegedly 6’3’’. Moreover, William, Prince of Wales, who is reportedly 6’3” tall, appears to be taller than Trump, though being of the same height as the American President as that is what he claims his height to be.

Another political figure who has always proven Trump’s claims about his height to be a lie is former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trudeau is reportedly 6’2” and that means he should appear shorter than Trump in pictures, though he actually looks taller than him.

Trudeau says he’s 6’2. Yet Trump who is shorter claims he’s 6’3!

He even has to lie about his height?https://t.co/kgRLEWapxZ pic.twitter.com/TmqMieIdhA — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) February 17, 2019

Netizens have naturally made sure to draw attention to this height discrepancy, and EGOT-winning actor Barbra Streisand made a post on X in 2019 that featured a picture of Trump and Trudeau standing side-by-side and the latter looking taller. Streisand posted, “Trudeau says he’s 6’2. Yet Trump, who is shorter, claims he’s 6’3!” She further added, “He even has to lie about his height?”

She then went ahead to link an article from Daily Mail that had reported that “Trump’s height was documented on his driver’s license as 6 feet, 2 inches in 2012, but had been recorded as 6 feet, 3 inches in a report from White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson in 2018.” The internet came with hilarious responses to Streisand’s post as one user wrote, “When his hair blows up in the wind, he’s 6 ‘3.” Another one said, “He wore the wrong shoes — ones without the lifts.” This comment essentially hints at the speculations that Trump wears heels.

Social media users have often mentioned that Trump does wear men’s heels. One user on X pointed out that Trump’s shoe soles appear to be taller than Trudeau’s average-sized Oxfords, and Trump also leans forward in a lot of his pictures, which naturally hints at him wearing a thick heel.

This theory gained even more momentum after the 2024 assassination attempt on Trump at a Pennsylvania rally, as inserts seemed to be flying out of his shows following the attack. Moreover, Trump was specific about getting his shoes to him safely, which also hinted at the probability of his shoes having heels.

While the speculations about Trump using heels continue to remain a mystery, his claims about his height do seem to be false, and the internet is making sure everyone sees it and never forgets it.