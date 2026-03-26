Denmark’s Prime Minister Faces Major Blow in Election After Standing Up to Trump Over Greenland

Donald Trump’s plans on annexing Greenland faced multiple retaliations. One of the most vocal critics against his ambitions was Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen when she rejected U.S. pressure.

​She called it an ‘unacceptable pressure’ and emphasized respect for Danish sovereignty. Now, her stance appears to have had political consequences, as she now faces a weakened election position.

​In a recent turn of events, Frederiksen fell short of securing enough votes to form a government. Her left-aligned red bloc collected the worst election result since its inception, with seats dropping from 53 to 38.

​The results published on Wednesday revealed that for the 179-seat parliament, the left bloc won only 84 seats. It fell short of the 90 seats needed for a majority and form the government. On the other hand, the blue bloc won 77 seats.

During a press interview in Copenhagen recently, PM Mette Frederiksen responded to the election results. She admitted that forming a government would be difficult for her party. However, she downplayed the poor result, citing several ‘international shocks’ as pertinent reasons for the same.

Mette Frederiksen, the Prime Minister of Denmark, has submitted the government’s resignation after none of the political blocs secured a majority in the early parliamentary elections, according to a statement from the royal palace. pic.twitter.com/KHKBiHwekE — Valhalla (@ELMObrokenWings) March 25, 2026

​Expressing strength and somewhat indifference, she said: “We’ve had to deal with war, we’ve been threatened by the American president and in those almost seven years we’ve gone down 4 percentage points, I think that’s okay.”

​With no clear party actually grabbing a majority, it seems forming a coalition may be the only viable option. However, it is easier said than done. For instance, Lars Lokke Rasmussen’s center-right party of moderates won 14 seats and stood exactly in the middle.

​However, he clearly rejected the idea of even inclining to one of the bigger parties. In his words, “We’re standing in the center. Don’t sprint out towards the corner flags. We’re standing there in the middle. That’s where the game is interesting. Come and play with us.”

​Well, PM Mette had announced a snap vote a little too earlier than expected in her bid for securing a third term. She had pivoted her campaign on the very fact that she stood up against Donald Trump, who pushed to take control of Greenland.

​Whereas the other parties in the contest chose to represent other pressing domestic concerns. These included revived attention to the economy, clean drinking water and prices of food and fuel. These issues appeared to outweigh foreign policy concerns among voters.

Danish PM Mette Frederiksen calls early elections thinking she could use the Danish people’s dislike of Trump to gain Liberal seats but loses BIG with an 11 seat Conservative gain. She retired her job today. But there were other reasons than Trump in play and she was not smart… — Anyonesguess (@Anyonesgue12008) March 25, 2026

Back in the first few months of the year, Donald Trump revived his longstanding interest in acquiring Greenland. He alleged that the territory was crucial for the benefit of U.S. national security and believed there could be influence of Russia and China on it. The matter racked up transatlantic tensions soon enough, and even NATO got embroiled with military alliance.

However, the matter soon diffused. It was by late January that Trump spoke at the World Economic Forum and chimed in about reaching a beneficial future deal with Greenland, which would serve U.S. interests only in the long term.