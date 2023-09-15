David Scanlan Says Keeping Donald Trump off Ballots in Some States Can Cause ‘Chaos’ and ‘Anger'

Things are getting feisty with the election season drawing closer with each passing day. Former President Donald Trump’s persistent efforts while aiming to acquire bountiful votes and loyal supporters for his campaign have been turning a lot of heads in the political realm. However, there is a mild conundrum that the New Hampshire Secretary of State has come across with regard to Trump’s name appearing on state Ballots.

As per NBC News, N.H. Secretary David Scanlan pointed out the numerous difficulties that would arise if the former disgraced president’s eligibility were to be visible on the mentioned plebiscite."In a situation where some states permit a name to appear on the ballot and other states disqualify it, there’s going to be chaos, confusion, anger, and frustration." During a press conference, Scanlan unveiled information pertaining to the filing period for the respective candidates. He mentioned that it would be between the 11th of October and the 27th of the same month.

However, the duration of these dates has drawn unusual criticism from opponents of Trump, as it simply didn’t sit right with them. They’ve even discussed implementing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution in order to prevent him from being included in the 2024 ballots. Another reason why opponents are strongly in favor of this notion is primarily because of his and his allies' involvement in overturning the 2020 election.

While the ultimate decision about including the twice-impeached president is highly anticipated, his followers have other questions for Scanlan. Trump’s loyalists are pondering whether or not Scanlan would ban him from being a part of the mentioned ballots, despite Trump’s recent assurances to his followers.

As per sources, the constitutional provision has a strict rule for those who’ll soon uphold the Constitution with a solemn oath. And that rule limits candidates who have "engaged in insurrection or rebellion against" the government. In another press conference hosted by Scanlan, he emphasized Trump’s eligibility during the filing period. Scanlan noted that only if he "properly submits their paperwork during the filing period and pays the required fee, their name will appear on the ballot."

🚨 BREAKING: New Hampshire Republican Secretary of State David Scanlan says he is seriously considering a plan to remove Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot under the 14th Amendment.https://t.co/uHy9xNWSEU — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) August 27, 2023

Scanlan further remarks, "Either a 14th Amendment disqualification applies across the board, or it does not." In continuation, he says, "The United States Supreme Court is the authority and could make a determination on a disqualification challenge regarding a presidential candidate that would apply to all other states." The state head explained that during this sensitive tenure, "the delegate selection process should not be the battleground to test this constitutional question."

In conclusion, Chris Ager, the chairman of the State Republican Party, who was also present at the press conference, declared an elated response to Scanlan’s statements. Ager confessed that he was "very happy" about what Scanlan had to say. And concluded by saying, "Now we can put that 14th Amendment to bed in New Hampshire and get back to campaigning retail, which is what we do so well here."

