David and Victoria Beckham so 'Charmed' by Tom Cruise They Have His Photos on Display at Their Home

Although Beckham's friendship with the Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise is decades long, both Victoria and David Beckham had long been "starstruck" by the actor's presence. In the recent sighting, the 61-year-old graced Victoria's 50th birthday bash and stole the limelight with his timeless appeal.

An industry source told Page Six, "The Beckhams were super close with Tom [for years] — they went to loads of parties at his house in LA. He is very, very charming," adding, "They were starstruck by him." They first met with the Top Gun star in 2007 before they moved to Los Angeles and were already his huge fans.

As a mark of pride, the couple had an array of their photographs with Cruise displayed at their home dubbed 'Beckingham Palace.' According to Jenny Frankfurt, former manager to Victoria's Spice Girls bandmate Geri Halliwell, people could get to see [Tom] Cruise' galore at their estate in Hertfordshire.

"There was a huge Christmas tree in the hall and several tables of photographs, one devoted completely to about 30 pictures of Victoria and David with Tom Cruise," detailed Frankfurt. The couple also attended the actor's star-studded wedding to ex-wife Katie Holmes back in 2006, who's also the mother of his estranged daughter Suri Cruise.

Beckhams were apparently so influenced by Cruise that David admitted he named his youngest son after the Jack Reacher star. The legendary footballer "idolized" Cruise and recalled being so awestruck by him that he told his fashion designer wife, "Cruise is a great name, but we could spell it different," per Marie Claire, adding, "And also, living in Spain, Cruz is spelled the way it is in Spanish. So that's why we got it."

The admission came from his book, The Beckham Experiment, written by Grant Wahl. In it, the 48-year-old ace footballer detailed how he depends on Cruise for making monumental life decisions. In fact, an entire chapter is dedicated to their "bromance" between them since the time they first met.

Unfortunately, time tested their friendship and the threesome had a fallout. According to a source who told The Mirror, "Tom did everything for them when they first moved to LA. He practically gave them the keys to the city. He threw them a party to meet everyone important, and the moment they were established they chucked him."

The insider added, "He's still angry and has no intention of being friends again. David and Victoria tested the waters a while ago, but Tom ignored them — so it makes sense they haven't invited him to anything. Tom clearly thinks they should have tried harder."

However, quashing all the rumors of a possible grudge, Cruise was spotted arriving for Victoria's 50th birthday party on April 17, 2024, and Daily Mail reported he charmed the crowd with his breakdance moves. The actor wore a full black suit and as one guest mentioned, "People were absolutely dumbfounded [by Cruise]."