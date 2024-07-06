David and Victoria Beckham Celebrates 25th Anniversary With Pub Dinner and Mediterranean Cruise

David, 49, and Victoria Beckham, 50, recently celebrated their 25th anniversary with a series of memorable and lavish events. The couple, known for their enduring love and glamorous lifestyle, marked the prominent milestone in true Beckham style. As per The Sun, they kicked off celebrations with an intimate dinner at The Pelican in Notting Hill, enjoying £67 ribeye steaks and £13 smoked trout. They were joined by their daughter Harper and Victoria’s sister Louise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

An insider revealed, “Punters at the Pelican couldn’t believe their eyes when Posh and Becks walked in. They were really low-key and were with their extended family and some friends. It was a celebratory mood and they had wine and beers at their table as well as a slap-up dinner. Even though they’ve been married for 25 years, you can see that they’re still mad for each other. The family was in the Pelican for a few hours before they called it a night around 10 pm.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

The couple flew out to the Mediterranean the day after their pub dinner to embark on a luxurious Mediterranean cruise aboard their £18 million yacht, 'Seven,' which is their daughter Harper’s middle name and David’s jersey number. Their eldest son Brooklyn, is also reported to join them. As per The Independent, they posted pictures of their iconic purple wedding. The snaps also included the couple sitting on royal thrones, a playful recreation of their first dance at their reception in 1999.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham celebrate their 25th anniversary by donning the iconic purple outfits worn at their wedding reception. pic.twitter.com/5EEe8IsgIQ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 3, 2024

Victoria also shared never-seen-before pictures of her champagne-colored Vera Wang gown. Designer Wang once described, “I call it the transatlantic dress. That bodice flew back and forth four times on the Concorde. The actual underbodice was made by a very famous couture corsetiere named Mister Pearl, who works only out of London. He makes corsets that have to be pulled [in] with these metal things, which is how corsets were done in the old days.” She explained, “It takes about 45 minutes to lace up, and it can take your waist down to literally 18 inches [like] Scarlett O’Hara. I could not live with that because I need to be comfortable, as I always say. But Victoria did.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Shearer

David has always been vocal about his love for Victoria. In a recent interview, he recalled, “I always said that once I met Victoria, I would always be with her. A couple of months before we met I was abroad with the England team. Gary Neville and I were in the hotel room and a Spice Girls video came on. I think it was ‘Say You’ll Be There’. I pointed at the screen and told him, ‘That’s the girl for me and I’m going to get her.’”