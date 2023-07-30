Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Celebrated Their First Wedding Anniversary Despite Postnuptial Rumors

Recently, fans were left disheartened after knowing that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's much-hyped reunion hit a snag. Sources revealed J-Lo started seeking legal counsel due to the ongoing difficulties in her marriage. So, she opted for a unique approach 'postnup', considering her previous divorces, to help facilitate an amicable financial settlement in the event that their relationship experiences more turmoil.

According to the reports, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were in the Hamptons to celebrate their first anniversary as a married couple. The mixed family of the couple was seen enjoying a vacation in the Hamptons. Ben and Jennifer Garner have three children together, while Jennifer Lopez and ex-husband Marc Anthony have twins.

For a "low-key" holiday weekend in the Hamptons, the singer brought along her twins, Max and Emme, who are 13 years old, a source exclusively tells E! News. The source went on to say, "They had some friends over and took a walk at sunset along the water." On Saturday, July 3, the two were seen holding hands and kissing as they strolled with pals. They were seen holding each other while out and about, and they even coordinated their tans.

The source continued, "J.Lo and Ben seemed to enjoy being on the east coast and spending time at her beautiful home, It was a nice change of scene for them and a great time with friends and family." And despite the fact that an enormous amount of time has gone when they initially parted ways and then renewed their relationship, it looks as if the two never missed a beat. The source further added, " Ben seems to really fit in with all of her friends and family, They have known him forever and they are all very happy to see Jennifer so happy with him."

A source told Star Magazine that the family vacation was chosen to help revitalize the couple's marriage. The insider claimed, "This getaway was just what they needed to refresh and recharge, Ben and Jen are embracing this time with their children."

Ever since their wedding on July 16, 2022, rumors have circulated that Ben and Jen are on the verge of divorcing. It was recently reported that J.Lo asked Ben to sign a post-nuptial agreement, further straining their relationship. According to The Thing a source claimed, Jen is worried about keeping her assets separate from her husband's in the event that he or she decides to split. When compared to Ben's projected net worth of $200 million, J.Lo's claimed $400 million is more than twice, report Pure Wow.

The source said, "Both of them are realists who have been through divorce and don't want to be dealing with a nightmare money battle if they don't make it out of this rough patch." Jennifer is "still giving this marriage everything she's got," according to the source, and Ben may be prepared to sign the post-nup because he wants to see her "happy."

