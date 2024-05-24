Kim Kardashian’s Tardy Arrival at Paris Fashion Show Gets Frosty Reception From Anna Wintour

Kim Kardashian’s late arrival at a Paris Fashion Week show ruffled some high-profile feathers, most notably those of Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour. The Skims mogul attended Victoria Beckham’s event as her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, was set to bless the runway. Kardashian took her seat 20 minutes after the show was supposed to start, and Wintour’s icy smile said it all. The incident, captured on the latest season of The Kardashians, was fraught with tension. The episode shows Kardashian, alongside her mother, Kris Jenner, and Corey Gamble, struggling with Paris traffic. Kardashian questioned, "Are they waiting for us?" and her team in an attempt to calm her nerves, responded, "No but the line is like crazy to get there."

Upon arrival, Kardashian was visibly stressed, knowing the potential backlash from the media. In her confessional, she shared, "The car ride took us an hour so we’re 20 minutes late to the show, and I’m not late like that. I’m very respectful of people’s time and I feel really bad that we’re late. I’m just stressed out because I just know what’s gonna come, and for everyone to just start with this story that we held up the show. 'Who do they think they are?’ And that Anna (Wintour) was mad and that we don’t like each other. If anything, I think we need to be extra on time, early, just not give anyone a reason to talk sh-t.”

As reported by the Mirror, Wintour’s brief acknowledgment — a mere frosty smile and a quiet ‘hi’ sparked the rumors. As per Daily Mail, the episode also highlighted a humorous subplot involving Kris. As Kendall walked the runway in a sleek black suit and oversized glasses, Kris failed to recognize her daughter. She revealed, "I'm like, maybe Kendall got stuck in traffic. What's happening? Kendall, I don't want you to take this personally, but I think I should let you know that I did not see you walk because I did not recognize you. It's so horrible!"

She added, “We are in this crush of traffic. We know we’re gonna be late. We feel terrible. We don’t know what else to do. It’s like one road in and one road out. It’s stopped.” Kendall took it in stride, viewing it as a compliment, and exclaimed, "My family, my friends, they didn't recognize me. But I kind of love that!" I really kind of love it. That’s like kind of always my goal, like being a chameleon, I guess, in the sense of becoming a different character.”

Despite the chaotic journey and the chilly reception, Kardashian’s determination to support her friends and family shone through. She revealed, “I came to support Victoria, I came to support Kendall, I love seeing my mom…I do wish Khloe was here. Khloe can be so stuck in a routine. She’s not gonna meet anyone at the carpool. She’s not gonna meet anyone at drop-off. She’s only gonna meet people when she does adult things. I think Khloe would be happier if she wasn’t so rigid about a schedule. Like I’m not so stuck on things.”