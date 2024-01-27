Here's Why 'The View' Producer Denied Joy Behar's Luxurious Cruise Vacation on Live TV

The View, an ABC daytime talk show, is renowned for its lively conversations. During one such live discussion, co-host Joy Behar was turned down for a luxurious Caribbean vacation aboard the multi-month Serenade of the Seas. Talking about Whoopi Goldberg being the godmother of the particular cruise ship, which sails for nine months of the year and may cost anything from $54,000 to $117,000, the hosts had been discussing about a viral video from TikTok sensation Marc Sebastian. "I would do it. Brian, can you give me nine months off? Because I would do it," Behar jokingly asked. "It sounds like such a great trip," to which, the producer Brian Teta instantly refused.

As per People, Goldberg urged the presenters to give it a shot and "see if we can get anyone who can handle it to go take as much time as they could on the ship," co-host Sara Haines offered her own opinion, stating that she didn't think the trip would be for her and that she would "come back two sizes up and hungover."

In response, Teta said, "No," to co-host Sunny Hostin's question, "Can we go for a week, Brian?" Behar continued to urge, "I want to go!" despite the firm denial. The ladies were disappointed, however, as Teta stuck to his guns.

As per People, the Serenade of the Seas has designated Goldberg as the "Godmother" with an honorary plaque, according to Sebastian, a TikToker who has been sharing his experience on the opulent ship with followers.

He explained: "Did you guys know that ships have godmothers? Do you want to know the godmother of the nine-month cruise, Serenade of the Seas ship? It's Whoopi Goldberg." He then panned the camera to a plaque of the Sister Act actress on a wall.

"Whoopi, girl, you and I we got to talk because I gotta let you know what's going on on this ship," Sebastian said. "As an EGOT winner, I just don't... I don't feel like... I just don't think this is like the right ship for you, okay?" “Someone get Whoopi on the line girl I have some goss for her,” the young influencer joked in the caption.

As per The Mirror, he stated further, "I also find it f**ked up that you are the godmother of this ship and two years later, they made Princess Fiona of Shrek the godmother of some other hellscape." On average, Sebastian's informative videos documenting the voyage have received over 600,000 views each, with some footage garnering over 2 million views. The luxury cruise is scheduled to run for 274 nights, visiting over 60 nations in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Mediterranean, and Europe, as well as 11 global marvels, before ending on September 10, 2024.