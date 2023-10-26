Former President Donald Trump Warns The Nation About Gaza Conflict's Arrival in America

In a recent post on Truth Social, former President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Americans following Hamas' brutal attack on Israel on October 7. Trump expressed concern that the conflict in Gaza is "coming home" to the USA, citing the influx of strong young men from the Middle East who, according to him, have already "invaded" the country and continue to do so without proper checks.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by CBS

Also Read: Donald Trump Says Michael Cohen 'Lied Like a Dog' During New York Fraud Trial: "I Did Nothing Wrong"

Former President Donald Trump, drew attention to the potential consequences of unrestricted immigration by writing, "The fight in GAZA is “coming home” to the USA. The tens of thousands of strong young men from the Middle East, that have already “invaded” our Country, and are continuing to come, totally unchecked, will become a problem the likes of which we have never seen before. Crooked Joe Biden is a very ignorant man, who has NEVER been right on a foreign policy issue in his life. CLOSE OUR BORDER, NOW. STOP THE ONSLAUGHT, STOP THE INVASION!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

A user Scott Martin expressed on Twitter, "I hate and love the fact he's never wrong." While many others chimed in with similar views, supporting the business mogul's warning on social media. Another user, @AOCforisrael, said, "How about installing a strong and stable government there? I and my squad members are considering running for the next Gaza City council elections." Adding to the complexity of the situation, the number of "special interest" illegal immigrants from the Middle East has witnessed a sharp increase, as per the same CBP data, according to the reports in Analyzing America.

“The world is exploding”: President Trump addresses ongoing tragedy in Israel, blasts Biden for holding aid hostage in order to continue funding "proxy war" in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/gLSbUbiXyJ — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) October 23, 2023

Also Read: Former Prosecutor Thinks Donald Trump Is ‘Deliberately’ Violating Judge’s Gag Orders

Trump's statement comes at a time when Customs and Border Protection (CBP) under President Biden has already made 282 arrests of illegal immigrants on the terror watch list. Despite these apprehensions, CBP data, released earlier this month, revealed a staggering figure of more than 1.6 million known "getaways"—individuals who have successfully evaded law enforcement and are currently within the country's interior. The Director of the Border Security and Immigration Center at The Heritage Foundation, speaking on FOX & Friends, emphasized the urgency of treating the situation as if sleeper cells were already present in the U.S. "We have to act like the sleeper cells are already here in the U.S. and preemptively find them, and they should be detained," remarked the director, underscoring the need for a proactive stance in addressing potential threats within the country.

The fight in GAZA is “coming home” to the USA. The tens of thousands of strong young men from the Middle East, that have already “invaded” our Country, and are continuing to come, totally unchecked, will become a problem the likes of which we have never seen before. Crooked Joe… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) October 23, 2023

Also Read: Donald Trump's Net Worth Gets Reduced by Deutsche Bank According to Latest Reports

As the nation grapples with the evolving landscape of immigration and security concerns, Trump's warning on Truth Social adds a political dimension to the discourse. Ongoing deliberations on border control, the efficacy of existing immigration policies, and the potential security threats linked to unregulated entry remain critical subjects that require the focus of policymakers and the formulation of strategic solutions.

More from Inquisitr

‘The View’ Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg Urges Judge to Impose $10 Million Fine on Donald Trump

Ivanka Trump’s Credit Card Bills Used in NY Court to Get Her to Testify Against Donald Trump