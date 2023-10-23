In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian made the surprising revelation that she was once jokingly asked to fill in for Posh Spice, aka Victoria Beckham, by Spice Girl Melanie C (Sporty Spice). Kardashian shared that Mel C extended the invitation to become an honorary Posh in a book inscription as the band planned upcoming tour dates. “They asked me if I would be her part. Mel C asked me,” Kardashian remarked during the episode, as reported by US Weekly. Her daughter North West, 10, was excited about the idea, responding, "Do it, mom!” according to Kardashian.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joy Malone

Also Read: Kanye West’s Influence on Kim Kardashian’s Wardrobe Strengthens Julia Fox’s Latest Allegations

In a confessional interview, Kardashian expanded on the offer from Mel C, 49. “Sporty Spice wrote a book and she signed it inside and she sent it to me. It said they were going on tour and they needed a Posh and would I be the Posh?" Kardashian recalled. The invitation came on the heels of Mel C's September 2021 memoir release, The Sporty One: My Life as a Spice Girl, chronicling her days in the sensational 90s girl group. The book is a sincere memoir that has engaged dedicated fans.

In 2019, Mel C reunited with Spice Girls members Geri Halliwell, Mel B, and Emma Bunton for a stadium tour across the UK and Ireland. According to Sky News, Victoria Beckham, 49, opted not to participate in the reunion, choosing to focus on her eponymous fashion brand instead. Nonetheless, Posh Spice supported her fellow bandmates as they embarked on the reunion tour. “Good luck to the girls today as they start their tour! x VB,” Beckham posted on Instagram on May 24, 2019, showing her support from afar.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill

As a major Spice Girls fanatic, Kardashian was understandably thrilled by the idea of actually joining the band on stage. “When I was in high school would I ever have thought that this was like a thing? I am just a girl from high school who loves the Spice Girls and now they are asking me?” she remarked in the episode. Kardashian even impersonated Posh Spice during a high school talent show, fulfilling a childhood dream. So the chance to fill Beckham's shoes with the real Spice Girls seemed unbelievable. While it's unclear if Kardashian ultimately accepted the gig, her Posh Spice origin story illustrates the incredible cultural imprint left by the Spice Girls that still lingers today.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Mistook Brazilian Flag for Palestine's in TikTok Livestream with Daughter North

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

But that's not all, since many people are wondering if Mel C's request for Kardashian to serve as honorary Posh Spice indicates potential other tours in the works. The iconic girl group is also gearing up for their 30th anniversary in 2024, further sparking these rumors. Earlier this year, Beckham herself stirred reunion rumors by sharing a TikTok video singing along to the Spice Girls hit "Say You'll Be There" on July 23, 2021. As per UPI, she captioned the video, "Warming up the vocals in Miami! More to come!!."

Also Read: Kim Kardashian's Daughter North, 10, Accidentally Spills Major Career News in New Video

More from Inquisitr

North West Reveals Having Dyslexia During Live Stream With Mommy Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian ‘Upset’ That Daughter North West Is ‘Stealing’ Her Clothes, Says She Has an ‘Attitude'