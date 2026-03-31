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Congressman Urges King Charles to Meet Epstein Survivors During U.S. Visit Amid Andrew Scrutiny

Published on: March 31, 2026 at 3:20 PM ET

Democrat lawmaker calls for Epstein survivor meeting with King Charles while questions grow over royal and political ties.  

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
King Charles is urged to meet with Jeffrey Epstein victims.
King Charles urged to meet with Epstein victims by Ro Khanna after the stripping of royal titles of his brother the former Prince Andrew. (Image Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Letters were sent asking them to respond by a set deadline, but neither replied, and because they are not U.S. citizens, Congress cannot compel their testimony.

In his letter to King Charles III, Khanna wrote, “A meeting with survivors would provide an opportunity to identify any additional information British institutions and individuals may be able to share and open a dialogue about whether there will be a full accounting of how Epstein’s and Maxwell’s network operated in the United Kingdom.”

He added, “It would also ensure that survivors are heard directly and that these matters are addressed with transparency, seriousness, and accountability.”

After the arrest of King Charles’ brother Andrew on suspicion of misconduct in public office, the King said the Palace would “stand ready to support” law enforcement if requested as part of the investigation. Peter Mandelson, a senior Labor figure and former U.K. ambassador to the United States, was also arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office before later being released on bail.

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