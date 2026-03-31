Democrat lawmaker Ro Khanna has urged King Charles III to meet with Jeffrey Epstein victims when the monarch does make a state visit to the U.S., as former Prince Andrew’s connection with the convicted p——le continues to be scrutinized. Rep. Ro Khanna is asking King Charles III to meet Epstein survivors during his forthcoming state visit to America, The Mirror reports.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are expected to visit America at the end of next month, leading Khanna to pen a letter ahead of the visit. The Democratic congressman requested that the King meet privately with women sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein so he could hear what they went through.

As a co-author of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, I’m respectfully requesting King Charles to meet privately with survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s and Ghislaine Maxwell’s abuse during his U.S. visit. pic.twitter.com/D9bU7VCxEP — Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) March 30, 2026

Ro Khanna introduced the Epstein Files Transparency Act into Congress. The act which released millions of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein said there is more to the saga than America.” Khanna continued his letter by writing: “Recent developments in the United Kingdom, including renewed scrutiny of individuals and institutions that had ties to Epstein and his network.”

He added: “Epstein’s network included significant ties to the United Kingdom — including Ghislaine Maxwell, through Epstein’s relationships with British public figures, and through the social and political circles Epstein frequented.”

Khanna concluded, “These questions implicate how Epstein was able to operate with impunity, credibility, and protection in both countries for many years.”

In October of last year Buckingham Palace released a statement which read, “Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

Rep Ro Khanna dares King Charles to meet Epstein survivors during his US visit, demanding accountability as the British royals grapple with Prince Andrew’s arrest and the Epstein shadow.https://t.co/A6vOmGb2L2 — tomwellborn3rd (@TomWellborn3) March 31, 2026

Ro Khanna went on to reveal that Congress had contacted Prince Andrew and Peter Mandelson asking them to testify before an Oversight Committee regarding their alleged connections to Jeffrey Epstein. Prince Andrew has repeatedly denied claims that he ever had s-x with Virginia Giuffre, who was 17 at the time, while Epstein was jailed for s-x–l abuse.

Letters were sent asking them to respond by a set deadline, but neither replied, and because they are not U.S. citizens, Congress cannot compel their testimony.

In his letter to King Charles III, Khanna wrote, “A meeting with survivors would provide an opportunity to identify any additional information British institutions and individuals may be able to share and open a dialogue about whether there will be a full accounting of how Epstein’s and Maxwell’s network operated in the United Kingdom.”

He added, “It would also ensure that survivors are heard directly and that these matters are addressed with transparency, seriousness, and accountability.”