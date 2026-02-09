Congressman Denounces Donald Trump and ICE During the Super Bowl

Amid growing dissatisfaction and the negative influence of Donald Trump in the country, and his upcoming American 250 initiative, hundreds of people gathered near Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara to protest against the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

KRON4 news reported that around 300 protesters assembled during the Super Bowl and started marching around the stadium during the game. Protesters held signs calling for “ICE out”, while simultaneously denouncing the President and his immigration policies.

Overall, protestors appeared to be peaceful, and there were no counter-protesters present. As a result, nobody was arrested for this protest. The main highlight of this protest was when Democratic Representative Ro Khanna joined Sunday’s march.

“The Super Bowl is in my district, but I was not in the suites. I was with activists in my district demanding no new funding for ICE.” Khanna tweeted. Overall, Khanna’s participation underscored the political significance of the protest.

The Super Bowl is in my district, but I was not in the suites. I was with activists in my district demanding no new funding for ICE. https://t.co/bcad4NMsEV — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) February 9, 2026

Meanwhile, there has been speculation over whether any ICE officers were at the game, and whether they witnessed this protest. Well, it seems that after Bad Bunny’s announcement, Trump White House advisor Cory Lewandowski said ICE would be present at the Super Bowl.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said ICE “would be all over” the Super Bowl. This raises the possibility that ICE officers witnessed protesters holding “ICE Out” signs and denouncing the agency’s actions.

However, according to comments from NFL officials last week, they insisted there were no ICE operations planned for the game. As a result, no ICE activity has been reported in the vicinity of Sunday’s game, leading to a peaceful protest.

So far, it has been reported that the protest unfolded as thousands of fans gathered at the stadium to witness one of the most-watched sporting events in the world. Activists and protesters marched along nearby streets and public areas surrounding the stadium, drawing people’s attention to their cause.

They focused their protests on immigration enforcement, federal funding priorities, and concerns over the treatment of immigrants in the U.S. This comes in the wake of The Guardian reporting the release of a 10-year-old Minnesota girl and her mother from a Texas detention center after being held for a month.

She thought ICE agents were taking her to school. The 10-year-old ended up 1,200 miles away at a detention facility https://t.co/onhZrZ3GBI — Dave Agar (@dave1agar) February 6, 2026

Eventually, as the Super Bowl game concluded Sunday evening, protestors gradually dispersed without causing any ruckus. Plus, there were no reports of ICE officers conducting operations near the stadium.

Overall, although activists and democrats added a political dimension to the Super Bowl, highlighting ongoing national debates, football still remained the main attraction inside Levi’s Stadium.