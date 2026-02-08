Democrat Cruises to Easy Win in Deep-Trump District

Democrat Chastity Verret Martinez won a special election Saturday for Louisiana House District 60. She defeated Republican Brad Daigle by a wide margin in a district that President Donald Trump won in 2024, according to unofficial results from the Louisiana Secretary of State and reports from several news outlets.

Martinez, a member of the Iberville Parish Council, received about 62% of the vote compared to Daigle’s 38%. This was enough to win outright under Louisiana’s special election rules, which award the seat to any candidate who gets over 50% of the vote in the first round. The election covered parts of Iberville and Assumption parishes.

The seat became available after Democratic Rep. Chad Brown resigned for a state appointment, as reported by Louisiana outlets. Because Martinez received a majority, there will be no runoff.

The result attracted national attention because District 60 is in a region where Republicans have been competitive recently and where Trump saw strong support in the 2024 presidential election, according to CBS News. National Democrats view recent special elections as early signs of engagement ahead of 2026. Meanwhile, Republicans argue that low-turnout races do not reliably predict midterm outcomes.

Multiple special primaries took place in Louisiana on Saturday to fill legislative vacancies. Most of these contests were led by Democrats in and around the New Orleans area, as Axios noted in pre-election coverage. District 60 was the only race that included nominees from both major parties, according to Decision Desk HQ’s live election preview.

Martinez will join the Louisiana House as Democrats try to maintain their presence in local races, even while Republicans have statewide power. This district win adds another Democrat to Baton Rouge and fills the vacancy left by Brown’s departure.

Daigle, who was described in election previews as an insurance agent and a member of the Greater Baton Rouge Port Commission, aimed to turn the open seat into a pickup for Republicans. Martinez campaigned as a local official focused on parish services and constituent issues, according to reports about her background.

Louisiana’s election rules often shorten campaign timelines and encourage last-minute consolidations because a candidate can win by getting a majority in the first round. This dynamic can boost turnout efforts, especially in special elections that typically attract fewer voters than those in November.

The Secretary of State’s office released the unofficial returns late Saturday night, and local TV stations in Baton Rouge and New Orleans reported the margin soon after the polls closed.

Martinez is expected to be sworn in within the next few days after the results are certified. Once she takes office, Louisiana’s House will be fully staffed for District 60, ending the vacancy that started when Brown left the Legislature for his new role.

Both parties are paying attention to a series of state and local contests for signs of momentum leading up to 2026. Republicans are focused on maintaining their narrow leads in competitive districts. At the same time, Democrats are working to prove they can win and hold their ground in areas where Trump had strong support.