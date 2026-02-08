More Than 40 Arrested at Minneapolis Anti-ICE Protest After Clash With Officials

Minnesota police recently arrested over 40 individuals protesting outside the Whipple Federal Building in St. Paul after demonstrators began throwing chunks of ice at ICE officers.

For context, the protests took place for the one-month anniversary of Renee Good‘s passing, a 37-year-old mother who was fatally shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Minneapolis.

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, its deputies were stationed at the Whipple Building for safety purposes.

“While many individuals are peacefully protesting, some agitators have engaged in unlawful behavior, including damaging property and throwing ice chunks,” which resulted in a deputy getting “struck in the head, and a squad vehicle windshield [being] broken,” wrote the sheriff’s office on Facebook.

According to the Hennepin County sheriff’s office, many demonstrators also began waving s– toys and bottles at the police, and even at others near the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building, The New York Post added.

This resulted in the HCSO requesting assistance from the metro partner agencies, and mobile response team members from the Minnesota State Patrol and the Minnesota DNR responded.

Later, an unlawful assembly was declared, and dispersal orders were issued. “Individuals must leave the area immediately. Failure to comply will result in enforcement action,” the statement added at the time.

The authorities later confirmed to KSTP that at least 42 protestors were arrested. The protests on Saturday marked one month since Good, a mother of three, was shot dead by an ICE agent on January 7.

This is Renee Good. She was a mother of a six-year-old child. She was an American citizen. She described herself as a “poet and writer and wife and mom and shitty guitar strummer from Colorado.” And she was gunned down in cold blood and broad daylight by Trump’s ICE agents. pic.twitter.com/4mMehTqUNy — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) January 8, 2026

According to a witness cited by NBC News, moments before Good was shot, agents walked up to her car, surrounded it, and “started trying to open her door.”

She then “reversed a little bit and then angled her wheels so she could drive away,” the witness said, adding, “And as she was trying to move forward,” an “ICE agent stepped in front of her vehicle and reached across the hood and fired his weapon about three or four times and shot her in the face.”

Following this, Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin alleged that Good “weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement in an attempt to kill them,” and that the agent shot her as he was “fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public.”

Subsequently, on January 24, 2026, an ICU nurse, identified as Alex Pretti, was shot dead in Minneapolis by ICE agents. Multiple verified videos show officers taking Alex down to the ground and firing shots at him.

A statement by the Department of Homeland Security alleged that Alex “approached US Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun,” and that the officer fired “a defensive shot” at him, as he feared for his “life and the lives and safety of fellow officers.”

Authorities later confirmed that Pretti had a legal permit to carry a handgun, which an officer can be seen removing from Alex prior to shooting him.