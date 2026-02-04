Minneapolis ICE Shooting Victim Renee Nicole Good’s Brother Calls Out Federal Agents in Emotional Statement

Renee Nicole Good‘s brother, Luke Granger, spoke against ICEs tough immigrant crackdown policy in Minneapolis that ended up killing his sister. Renee Good was shot fatally by an ICE agent, Jonathan Ross, during an anti-ICE protest last month.

The circumstances surrounding Renee’s death left everyone shocked. Reports suggested that after getting shot, medical help for the woman was allegedly delayed by at least 20 minutes because ICE’s SUVs were blocking the area.

The Trump administration was also quick to blame the 37-year-old mother of three, claiming she rammed her car into the officer, in an act of what they called it “domestic terrorism.”

Renee Good’s brothers join survivors to testify on use of force by DHS agents Luke Ganger: The deep distress our family feels because of Renee’s loss in such a violent and unnecessary way is complicated by feelings of disbelief, distress, and desperation for change. pic.twitter.com/OrT9iY7kdx — Mercado Media (@MercadoMedia1) February 3, 2026



The government also defended the ICE agent, claiming he acted in self-defense. However, according to a witness, the agent was still standing up even after getting bumped by her car and started firing shots at Renee.

Weeks after Renee Good’s tragic shooting, Border Patrol agents also fatally shot an ICU nurse, Alex Pretti. He was also accused of “brandishing” a weapon and causing harm to federal agents.

Both of their deaths and several deportations have sparked anti-ICE protests and uproar in the city. Meanwhile, Renee’s grieving family continues to seek justice.

In an emotional statement about Renee’s tragic loss, Luke Granger poured his heart out at Capitol Hill.

He said, “In the past weeks, our family took some consolation thinking that perhaps her death would bring about change in our country, and it has not. The completely surreal scenes taking place on the streets of Minneapolis are beyond explanation.”

No Republicans showed up to hear the testimony of Renee Good’s brothers today. NOT ONE! The GOP is the party of hate! ￼ pic.twitter.com/YrcZT2uOoP — ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ (@LePapillonBlu2) February 4, 2026



Luke also added that his sister’s death was not an isolated event, but the same thing has been happening, impacting many lives. Furthermore, he said, “I still don’t know how to explain to my four-year-old what these agents are doing when we pass by.”

Renee Nicole Good’s other sibling, Brent Ganger, also spoke alongside Luke. He called Renee optimistic despite the hardships in the world, adding, “She chose to look for what was good, what was possible and what was worth loving. Nene loved fiercely, openly and without hesitation.”

Senator Richard Blumenthal, present there, hoped for a change to prevent such brutal deaths by the administration-funded organization.