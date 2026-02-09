Green Day had recently changed the lyrics of ‘American Idiot’ to criticize MAGA, but chose not to use the altered line during their Super Bowl performance, instead skipping the verse entirely.

The NFL (National Football League) has described the band’s performance as a tribute to the league’s history. This marks the second time Levi’s Stadium has hosted the championship. They previously hosted Super Bowl 50 in 2016.

The San Francisco Bay Area band closed their set with “American Idiot.” Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong changed the lyric “I’m not a part of a redneck agenda” to “I’m not a part of a MAGA agenda” during their performance on Friday night.

According to The Daily Beast, that decision surprised some people, and several fans shared their disappointment online. Meanwhile, as Green Day skipped an entire verse from their song, they also omitted the line, “Well, maybe I’m the f—-t, America.”

Green Day has changed the lyrics of “American Idiot” to “I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda.” The band is set to open the 2026 Super Bowl which is why MAGA is hosting an alternative (non-Black) nerd table halftime show where the headliner is Kid Rock 🤣 pic.twitter.com/zvy40GvBzB — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) February 5, 2026

“American Idiot” is the seventh studio album by Green Day, which was released in September 2004 by Reprise Records. According to reports, the song allegedly deals with a protest against the Iraq War under former President George W. Bush and the media’s role in promoting it.

It also has themes of fear and xenophobia. The song talks about how the mass media has instilled an exaggerated fear amongst Americans after the infamous 9/11 terrorist attack, which occurred on September 11, 2001.

Green Day became one of the most popular names across the globe with several accolades, like Grammy Awards and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2015.

Apart from its lead vocalist, primary songwriter and guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong, other administration officials include Mike Dirnt, born Michael Ryan Pritchard (bassist) and Tré Cool, born Frank Edwin Wright III (drummer).

Before the eye-grabbing performance, Oakland native Billie Joe Armstrong was far more outspoken during a performance at Spotify’s Super Bowl party.

He criticized ICE and directly called out President Donald Trump, Kristi Noem, JD Vance and several other members, thereby telling federal agents to leave their “shi–ty a– job.”

🚨🚨 Super Bowl performers Green Day, who will be joining Bad Bunny, have changed the lyrics of American Idiot to sing, “I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda,” as they prepare for their appearance. The change is a direct message that they do not agree with Donald Trump or his… pic.twitter.com/Q0lwu2pOv5 — A Man Of Memes (@RickyDoggin) February 7, 2026

Armstrong also dedicated the song “Holiday” to Minneapolis, referencing protests connected to increased immigration enforcement and the two tragic deaths involving agents.

While ICE actions have been controversial since Trump announced his mass deportation policy after returning to power in 2025, their forceful conduct drew intense scrutiny after expert agent Jonathan Ross fatally shot 37-year-old Renée Nicole Good, a U.S. citizen, on January 7.

Similarly, Alex Jeffrey Pretti, an intensive care nurse for the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, was shot by another agent on January 24, 2025.

As rage-filled protests broke out on the streets of Minneapolis, Federal immigration agents abruptly detained a 5-year-old Minnesota boy, Liam Conejo Ramos, alongside his father. Thankfully, he was safely escorted back home after routine scrutiny.

Several other Senate members have slammed ICE for targeting children, including Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who has called out federal agents and claimed they should stay away from the state.

HAPPENING NOW A female anti-ICE protester screams and yells as a State Trooper grabs her for arrest as authorities in riot gear quickly move in – making multiple arrests outside the Federal Whipple building pic.twitter.com/CF1QBQfceL — Becca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) February 7, 2026

Bernie Sanders took to X and said, “Not another penny should be given to ICE or Customs and Border Patrol, unless there are fundamental reforms in how those agencies function.”

Business leaders from major Minnesota companies, along with Governor Tim Walz and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, have also repeatedly given stern warnings to the agents and pushed against Trump’s deportation policies, which have allegedly become a hallmark of abuse.