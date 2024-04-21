Comic Duo Pranks MAGA Supporters With 'Trump Bible' at Rally: 'Trump Said Unto His Servants...'

Comic duo Davram Stiefler and Jason Selvig, also known as "The Good Liars," surprised hardcore MAGA followers with a prank Bible titled 'Trump Bible' at a political rally. “It’s a grift, right?” Stiefler remarked, attempting to sell their copy of the book for a significantly discounted $10, as per HuffPost. After former President Donald Trump started selling fans a $59.99 "God Bless The USA Bible" that includes the Bible, the lyrics to God Bless The USA, and reproductions of important texts like the Declaration of Independence, the comedians ridiculed the Republican base.

We sold “Trump Bibles” at the Trump rally yesterday. pic.twitter.com/BoveGNKBKA — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) April 14, 2024

The duo marketed their version, "Get your Bibles, get your Trump Bibles here. The good book is now a great book. It's like the Bible, but better. The Bible's out of date. Would you guys like to get grifted? I'm selling Bibles. They're cautionary parables. There's so much to be learned from Donald Trump's life." They also came up with false verses: "This is a passage from the Trump Bible. And Donald Trump said unto his servants, I shall change the path of the hurricane with thy sharpie. Among the listeners was a humble tradesman named Billy Bush. And Donald Trump said unto Billy Bush, when you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Win McNamee

They continued to entice the crowd, "Grab them by the p-ssy. You can do anything. Hoping to sow doubt and division among the people and seize power for himself. Trump said unto the people, check his birth certificate. Donald Trump saw an opportunity to profit from the faith of his loyal followers. He commissioned the printing of countless Bibles. As the ballots were counted and as the results were announced, it became clear that Donald Trump had not secured enough votes. That's not a Bible story. No, it is a Bible story. It is, it's in the Trump Bible. See, the Trump Bible, and it's a story in it. So it's a Bible story."

Trump’s favorite type of supporter is someone who upon hearing his name, 'Trump' associated with any other item, 'Bible' immediately begins forking over cash. pic.twitter.com/mg9uiTAwhO — John Powers (@ReportingfromNY) April 14, 2024

The comedians then went on to quote the Ten Commandments in Trump's version, "It's a grift, right? The Ten Commandments. Thou shalt commit adultery. Thou shall put no other person above Trump. Thou shalt steal. Thou shall commit false witness against thy neighbor. It means you can lie. Would you like a Trump Bible? Oh, how much are they? Only $10. Oh, 10 bucks? Yeah. Yeah, we'll each take one. Here's another 10. We just sold a Trump Bible here. There you go. So many things to learn in there. A lot of stuff is about what not to do. The good book is now a great book." The Good Liars comic duo regularly attend Trump events and then post recordings of their interactions with the MAGA faithful on social media to take a subtle dig at the Republican leader, as per Yahoo! News.