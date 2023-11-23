Nikki Haley Is Consolidating the ‘Never Trump’ Votes and Is Picking up Some of Tim Scott’s Donors

Nikki Haley has emerged as Donald Trump's strongest GOP challenger in the 2024 presidential campaign. The former South Carolina governor has seen a surge in support from some donors and organizers, including Senator Tim Scott. The 51-year-old is consolidating "never Trump" votes, competing with her once "friend" now competitor.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

Also Read: Seth Meyers Roasts Donald Trump and His Legal Troubles: Calls Him ‘Scowling Jungle Cat in a Zoo’

The presidential hopeful has been seeking funds to accommodate her growing crowd in New Hampshire. In recent weeks, Haley has attracted support from people in the Republican Party who are unsure of Trump in the upcoming Iowa caucuses on January 15, 2024. She has surpassed her Republican rival, Ron DeSantis, to secure a second place behind Trump in the GOP nomination.

Witnessing her popularity among the people of America, a group of Scott's donors and organizers are preparing to host a fundraiser for Haley in Manhattan, reported Politico. Apparently, the US senator has dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, and now he and his loyalists are backing Haley against Trump.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

Eric Levine, a top supporter of Scott who was also backing his election campaign, is among the eight others hosting a high-end fundraiser event for Haley on December 4, 2023, in New York City. Haley is leading in the GOP primary against her other party rivals, including DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy.

Also Read: Trump Speaks Out After Gag Order Lifts, Calls Judge an ‘Out of Control Psycho’ Who Should Be Prosecuted

So far, Haley has been beating Trump's top rival, the Florida governor, in New Hampshire and her home state of South Carolina. The former United Nations ambassador also challenges DeSantis' position in Iowa, despite the state's governor, Kim Reynolds, endorsing the 45-year-old.

Also Read: Stephen Colbert Makes Fun of Trump’s Ex-Aides Turning On Him, Calling Him ‘A Bit of a Red Flag’

Reynolds told a crowd during DeSantis' rally on November 6, 2023, "Ron is focused, he is principled, he is results-driven," reported Reuters. "And in short, what I love most about Ron is he gets things done." However, last month, an NBC/Des Moines Register poll found him and Haley tied in Iowa. Both received 16 percent of likely caucusgoers.

But, in the current Iowa Real Clear Politics polling average, Haley moved up by three points. Regardless of the endorsement, DeSantis has a tough road ahead, beating the strongest contender in Iowa, Trump, who is currently leading by 30 points. Although Reynolds' support could improve his chances, she's popular among conservatives in Iowa.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

Meanwhile, Haley would need to improve slightly in Iowa to springboard her chances of becoming Trump's top rival in the GOP p. As far as South Carolina is concerned, the 51-year-old has zero competition after Scott, the only one from the state, withdrew his name from the presidential bid. Her popularity in New Hampshire is already increasing.

According to the latest polls, Haley's unexpected rise from a former employee to Trump's top rival in the GOP primary is one for history. The 51-year-old remarked, "I've always been the underdog. I enjoy that. It's what makes me scrappy," reported The Guardian. Analyzing her sudden jump to the second position behind Trump, Haley uttered some words of wisdom. "It is slow and steady wins the race," claimed Haley. "We'll finish it." She continued, "I've got one more fella I've gotta catch up to," adding, "And I am determined to do it."

More from Inquisitr

Here's Checking Out a Key Piece of Evidence Against Donald Trump in the NY Civil Case

Donald Trump’s Media Firm Sues 20 Outlets, Claiming They Published Incorrect Info About Truth Social