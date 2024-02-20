Joe Biden Team Ridicules Donald Trump for Peddling $400 Gold Sneakers That Sold Out in a Day

Former President Donald J. Trump found himself in the limelight once again, this time not for political maneuvering but for stepping into the world of footwear. Just a day after being hit with a monumental $450 million judgment in a New York civil fraud case, Trump made an unexpected appearance at a footwear convention in Philadelphia. His purpose? To introduce and promote Trump-branded sneakers, named the "Never Surrender High-Top Sneaker," which were retailing for just under $400.

Amidst concerns over the substantial financial setback resulting from the court ruling, Trump's swift entry into the sneaker market prompted speculation among critics. Some questioned whether his sudden venture into sneaker sales was a calculated move to swiftly raise funds, potentially to offset both the massive civil fraud judgment and the $88.3 million defamation case involving E. Jean Carroll.

Nevertheless, it is reported that the piece has only 1,000 such replicas. According to the Trump merchandise website, all the gold sneakers had sold out by Saturday night. Each pair of the "Super Limited" kicks was uniquely numbered, with a promise that at least ten pairs were randomly autographed by Trump himself. Additionally, buyers were enticed with an "Exclusive Trump Superhero Charm" accompanying their purchase.

So Donald Trump is now releasing a line of shoes??? He calls this “The Never Surrender High Top,” even though he surrendered. These are so incredibly ugly. This is Trump’s new grift.



Sorry Donald, I don’t think some shoe sales will help you pay $450 million in fraud fines. pic.twitter.com/MPapLPIq4V — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) February 17, 2024

For those who missed out on the gold rush, there were still options available for pre-order, including the $199 "T-Red Wave sneakers" and a white "Potus 45" version. Trump enthusiasts could also indulge in other Trump-branded products, such as the "Trump Victory 47" cologne. Trump's appearance at Sneaker Con, however, was met with a mixed reception. Unlike the adoring crowds at his political rallies, Trump faced a more critical audience. Boos and cheers clashed as he took the stage, acknowledging the charged atmosphere with a remark about the palpable emotions in the room.

My guess is that these can't possibly be American-made. Does anyone know how we can check this? I doubt that would please American trade unions. https://t.co/Ue3mHgmVLw — Jenny in Exile (@GoodGir17753533) February 18, 2024

Notably, the website selling the sneakers emphasized its apolitical stance, ensuring a clear separation from any political associations or campaigns. A disclaimer clarified that the shoes were not directly associated with Trump in terms of design, manufacture, distribution, or sale, emphasizing the apolitical nature of the venture.

Following the monumental $350 million judgment imposed on former POTUS, his sons, and their family business in a civil fraud case, a new fundraising endeavor has emerged. Spearheaded by Elena Cardone, the "Stand with Trump" campaign aims to raise $355 million to counteract the damages incurred from the New York fraud case, as detailed by Mediaite. Since its launch just last week, the fundraiser has witnessed an overwhelming response, accumulating over $430,000 from 8,700 donations as of Monday, February 19. And with time, the sum is rising as of the time of publishing this article, the fundraiser has garnered 11.6K donations, totaling a staggering amount of $597,138.