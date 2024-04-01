Bestselling Biographer Claims Donald Trump Is an Atheist Following $60 Bible Sales

Recently, bestselling biographer Seth Abramson made headlines when he asserted that Donald Trump is an atheist in the wake of the ex-president selling $60 Bibles in a partnership with country music star, Lee Greenwood. Abramson, known for his insights into Trump’s life, took to social media to make his bold claim, “I’m a bestselling Trump biographer, and I’m telling you that Donald Trump is an atheist. He doesn’t believe in God and never has. There’s nothing wrong with atheism; I’m agnostic myself. But for Trump to frame himself as a Christian is heretical because—again—he’s a nonbeliever.” Abramson’s assertion challenges Trump’s public persona as a devout Christian, which he has cultivated throughout his political career.

Abramson revealed that the religious beliefs Trump often vocalizes, are instead a facade designed to appeal to a specific voter base. He wrote, “Trump was born into a fake 'church' that’s more commonly been called a cult. Its supposed 'doctrine'—the Power of Positive Thinking—has been deemed heretical by theologians and has nothing to do with Christianity (and any link it had—like opposing divorce—Trump happily ignored). When he began his turn to politics, Trump bought off a series of evangelical leaders he gleefully *skewered* in private conversations so that they’d pretend that he was a Christian. They know he’s an atheist with no interest in Christianity, which is fine! But the hypocrisy is not.”

Seth, unless someone told you they were an agnostic or an atheist, you'd have to be God to know about anyone's faith, which can change at any point in time during one's life. — Gracie Smith (@GraceSm16250397) March 31, 2024

“There’s never been any evidence—not a shred—that Donald Trump believes in God, believes in the sanctity of the Old or New Testaments, is a churchgoer, follows the Ten Commandments, or has anything but contempt for religious people...All this is fine. I’d happily vote for a moral/ethical atheist or agnostic. But because Trump knows (and all who know him know) he’s neither moral nor ethical—he’s a monster—he cloaks himself in religious virtue to get votes from religious conservatives...I’ve no idea why Trump got almost a decade into his political career without anyone revealing that he’s an atheist, but I’m doing so now as a Trump biographer. There’s not a drop of religiosity in Trump, and again the opposite is true: he thinks Christians are losers and suckers,” Abramson concluded.

Abramson's claims have elicited mixed reactions from netizens. While some express skepticism about Abramson's ability to discern the former president's beliefs, others question the relevance of Trump's faith to his ability to govern effectively. One user argued, “Even if true, that doesn't mean God can't use him for good. He uses all kinds to work His will.” A second user added, “How can you claim something to be heretical if you are agnostic? Wouldn’t this be a mute point to you? P.S. I’m not up to speed on agnostic beliefs, so this is an honest question.” Another exclaimed, “Seth unless someone told you they were an agnostic or an atheist, you'd have to be God to know about anyone's faith, which can change at any point in time during one's life.” A fourth chimed, “Being a biographer doesn’t mean you know what he thinks in his head. You’re just guessing like anyone else."

As per The Atlantic, while Trump publicly aligns himself with conservative Christian values, there have been persistent doubts about the sincerity of his religious convictions. Trump's alliance with religious conservatives has been a key strategy in his political career. He often speaks highly of conservative Christians and presents himself as their advocate. However, reports from former aides suggest a more cynical view of religion in private conversations. According to The Independent, a former executive at the Trump Organisation, Barbara Res, too claimed, 'I always assumed he was an atheist.’