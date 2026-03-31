Comedian Tim Dillon Imitates Melania Trump’s AI Education Speech

Melania Trump recently hosted a White House technology event and Tim Dillon has everything to say about it. The comedian ripped into the First Lady’s vision for the future of education, pointing out concerns many people seem to share.

Dillon spoke about the Fostering the Future Together Global Summit on The Tim Dillon Show. Representatives from 45 countries and major technology companies watched as Melania entered the East Room with a humanoid robot. The companies had come together to discuss how artificial intelligence and access to technology could benefit children, and Melania did her part by delivering a speech about how she envisions this.

Dillon tried to imitate Melania by putting on an accent while parodying her speech. Melania had made a pitch that robots could be potential teachers for our children, and Dillon had no trouble shredding her speech to pieces.

Tim Dillon ROASTS the Melania robot summit 🔥🤣 “These are all the wives of the world leaders…or [the] whatever—undefined.” “People… don’t love this.” “People elected Trump… for their pocket book… they felt they were losing ground… And you’ve got a lot of government… pic.twitter.com/xqxiSAbbUp — Sense Receptor (@SenseReceptor) March 28, 2026

He began, “Imagine the robot, humanoid robot with all of the knowledge, philosophies and all of the knowledge and music and art and history and Plato comes to your home every day and teaches your children in the living room.”

He then couldn’t resist injecting humor into the idea that the robot would teach certain values. “And Plato is there with your children. And Plato will adapt to your children and their behavior and Plato will sit them down and they’ll tell them when they are being antisemitic. And Plato has no tolerance,” he said. Although Melania didn’t bring up anything related to Judaism, Dillon continued to mock her speech, sometimes using her own words against her.

While addressing the audience, Melania said that a humanoid robot teacher would “provide a personalized experience, adaptive to the needs of each students.” She felt that “our children will develop deeper critical thinking and independent reasoning abilities.

Melania had said that by using robots and AI to help educate our children, this would lead to a more well-rounded lifestyle — an opinion that Dillon could not get behind. “How is having a robot teach you things more well-rounded than having a human being do it?” he asked before adding that nobody has been able to answer that question.

🚨 Melania Trump this morning: Proposes an AI system—“Plato”—as a replacement for teachers. “Literature, art, science, mathematics, history… the entire corpus of knowledge… at home.” Replace teachers? With a machine? AI over teachers. That’s the idea. Instead of calling for… pic.twitter.com/U4T4T8Z6eU — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) March 25, 2026

The comedian also exaggerated some of the details for comedic effect to draw laughs from the audience. The cracks about the robot correcting children’s behavior and promoting government ideologies seemed to hit pretty well.

In the skit, Dillon reminded Melania that voters didn’t sign up for humanoid AI robots that taught our kids. He stated, “Alright, Melania Trump, everyone, saying that a humanoid robot named Plato will soon be at your house teaching your children. So if you voted for that, you’re very excited if that’s what you wanted.”

It wasn’t just Dillon that criticized the first lady’s vision of expanding the use of AI so that eventually our education system would benefit from it. The President of the American Federation of Teachers, Randi Weingarten, also spoke out against what Melania had touted.

“What she did yesterday was every parent’s nightmare,” she said. Weingarten warned that Melania was pushing the technology companies’ agenda, “This is exactly what Big Tech wants to create: a sense of a society that is being led by and taught by robots, displacing every bit of all of who we are, starting with education.”