CNN has issued a dire warning about Donald Trump’s current involvement in the Ukraine conflict, casting it as a potentially pivotal turning point for both Kyiv and the wider international order.

Citing sources familiar with an explosive Oval Office showdown, CNN reported that Trump unleashed fierce criticism at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in front of senior officials—a scene some insiders described as “a remarkable Oval Office blowout.”

The fallout from this heated exchange has sparked alarm within both US and Ukrainian circles, with one observer commenting, “It’s hard to understate how close to a significant change the Eastern front line is now, following incremental and proper Russian progress over the past weeks.” Moscow, according to CNN analysts, is leveraging the diplomatic rupture to regroup and possibly press its advantage in the ongoing war.

In Kyiv, the mood is reportedly one of shock and grave concern. Ukrainian sources told CNN that Trump’s shifting rhetoric—particularly his critique of Russia after a tense “exchange of nuclear submarines on Friday”—has left officials scrambling to respond. “Ukraine is struggling to hold back Russian advances,” the report emphasized, “and having difficulty acquiring the weapons it needs.”

This sense of desperation is further compounded by concerns that the US relationship with Ukraine may have been irreparably damaged, emboldening Moscow’s forces to redouble their efforts on the front lines.

As the crisis deepens, all eyes are on Trump’s next move—one that CNN argues will be felt far beyond the borders of Ukraine. The network outlined that Trump faces an “absolutely critical choice,” quoting sources who suggest he could either ratchet up economic pressure on Russia through such drastic measures as sanctions targeting China and India, potentially triggering severe repercussions for the US economy, or seek a dramatic shift towards diplomacy.

“These decisions are critical for him,” an anonymous adviser said, noting that an abrupt pivot to bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin remains on the table.

Trump, for his part, has imposed a series of tightening deadlines on himself, initially setting a 50-day window for progress but subsequently shortening that timeline to this Friday or Saturday. “He has set deadlines for himself,” CNN noted.

“These choices will define the course of the war.” The coming week has been described as “absolutely key,” with fears that any escalation—economic or military—could force China or India deeper into the conflict. The prospect of new sanctions on these global players, coupled with the already fluctuating situation on the battlefield, has left diplomats warning of “potentially catastrophic implications for global security.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is expected to arrive in Moscow midweek, according to reports confirmed by the former president. The trip, which follows Witkoff’s stops in Israel and Gaza, has been sharply scrutinized for its timing, not least because it comes just before Trump’s self-imposed deadline for the Kremlin to halt the violence or face new penalties.

“They would like to see (Witkoff),” Trump stated on Sunday in reference to the Russians. “They’ve asked that he meet, so we’ll see what happens.” As the world watches, the actions taken in the days ahead could very well tip the scales in a conflict already teetering on the edge.