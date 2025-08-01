Trump Sends Nuclear Submarines Near Russia After ‘Foolish’ Threat in Major Show of Force

President Donald Trump has deployed two U.S. nuclear submarines near Russia in a dramatic response to what he described as a “foolish and inflammatory” threat from a top Russian official. The move marks a significant escalation in the standoff between Washington and Moscow as Trump pushes for an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House on Friday, Trump confirmed he had ordered the submarines into “appropriate regions” following what he described as a provocation from former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev. Now deputy chair of Russia’s Security Council, Medvedev had warned that Trump’s plan to impose sanctions could be interpreted as a “step toward war.”

“A threat was made by a former president of Russia, and we’re going to protect our people,” Trump said before departing for his New Jersey golf club. “We had to do that. We just have to be careful. And a threat was made, and we didn’t think it was appropriate.”

President Trump Announced on Truth Social Due to Deputy Chairman of The Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev’s ” Highly Provocative ” Words he is Going To Risk WW3 by Ordering Two Nuclear Submarines into Appropriate Regions. What If Putin Moves theirs by us🤔. No One Wins ☢️ War. pic.twitter.com/0KcCHlFuGL — Sputnik (@VasBroughtToX) August 1, 2025

Trump’s deployment of nuclear-powered submarines is believed to be a symbolic threat rather than a call to action. The U.S. maintains a constant global presence of submarines capable of launching nuclear weapons. However, by announcing the move publicly, Trump is sending a clear warning to Moscow.

“I have ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that,” Trump wrote Friday on Truth Social, continuing: “Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences. I hope this will not be one of those instances.”

The clash comes as Trump intensifies pressure on the Kremlin to accept a peace deal in Ukraine. Earlier this week, he shortened the deadline for Russia to agree to end the war from 50 days to under two weeks.

Suppose Moscow fails to comply by the end of next week. In that case, Trump has vowed to impose sweeping secondary sanctions on any country that continues doing business with Russia, potentially cutting off global trade links.

This hardline stance has drawn sharp reactions from the Russian leadership. Medvedev, in a post shared on Russian social media platform VK, called Trump’s ultimatum “dangerous and arrogant,” warning it could lead to “direct confrontation.”

Trump’s decision to go public with the deployment is notable. U.S. nuclear submarines typically operate in secrecy, but the president’s comments appear designed to amplify the pressure campaign.

The President has made it clear from day one that he wants to end wars and promised to end the Ukraine-Russia war on his first day in office.

Analysts say the messaging is aimed at Moscow, but also at Trump’s international critics who accuse him of being soft on Russia in the past. Trump is eager to show strength on foreign policy and project American military readiness.

Whether the show of force will lead to meaningful diplomatic progress remains unclear. But one thing is certain: Trump and Putin’s relationship has never been worse, and the US President has toned down his criticism of Zelensky after their war of words months ago.