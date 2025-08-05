“Crazed Lunatics!”—Donald Trump Accuses Senate Democrats of Bribery Over Nominee Confirmations

President Donald Trump has accused Senate Democrats of blackmailing him and asking for money in exchange for advancing over 150 of the executive branch nominees.

Trump has attacked democrats and has claimed that they are extorting him for billions of federal funding in exchange for confirming 150 of his executive branch nominees.

The president apparently could not hold back and wrote a fiery post on his social media platform, Truth Social. In the post, he called democrats lunatics under the leadership of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

“CRAZED LUNATICS!!!” he wrote and demanded, “Tell Schumer… to GO TO HELL!”

Launched a fierce attack against Senate Democrats, accusing them of demanding billions in federal funding in exchange for advancing over 150 of his executive branch nominees. In a fiery late-night post on Truth Social, Trump labeled Democratic senators, led by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, “CRAZED LUNATICS!!!” and demanded “Tell Schumer… to GO TO HELL!”

BREAKING: PRESIDENT TRUMP TELLS CHUCK SCHUMER TO GO TO HELL FOR TRYING TO EXTORT HIM POLITICALLY pic.twitter.com/CVCUbJcdPa — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) August 2, 2025

Senate Majority Leader John Thune and other Republicans have also expressed frustration over the delays. They have called for more rapid confirmations.

Some GOP senators have also begun to explore procedural changes to force democrats to follow suit. This includes the possibility of invoking the “nuclear option.” This would reduce debate time and quicken the confirmation process when the Senate reconvenes in September.

The Senate had been adjourned for its August recess without confirming most of the nominees. This prompted sharp criticism from Trump. He had accused Democrats of holding up administration appointees and then added that democrats are extracting concessions. He also claimed Republicans were being forced to compromise by “political extortion.”

There are a handful of nominations, including former judge Jeanine Pirro, who had already received approval before the recess. However, both sides reportedly failed to reach a broader compromise.

Jeanine Pirro, a former county prosecutor and elected judge, was confirmed 50-45. https://t.co/1g1Mf4x4Gj — HuffPost (@HuffPost) August 3, 2025

Trump has now appealed to GOP lawmakers to walk away from any deal and not give in to Democratic demands. But inside the Republican majority, there is an ongoing conflict. Some lawmakers are unsure of the way rules are being changed on a whim.

Not all republicans are MAGA, and moderates fear that weakening Senate procedures could backfire. They are worried that during the upcoming mid-session election, republicans could lose the majority, and then it would become harder to block Democratic nominations.

There is a push for faster confirmations, which is usually a slow, partisan-driven process.

There seems to be no agreement in sight, and several influential Republicans, including Senators Mullin and Rounds, have hinted that the next session may involve rule changes. This will be done to streamline confirmations before the government funding conversation begins on October 2.

DO IT 🚨 Markwayne Mullin says they’re going to CHANGE THE RULES, when they get back in session Message to Senate Republicans.. The only way to lose your majority is if you don’t do what the F’CK we sent you there to do.. Signed.. Your Boss… The MAGA movement, got that pic.twitter.com/fiyl7tXwNg — @Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) August 3, 2025

However, GOP leaders have yet to confirm if they’ll support such a shift.

The controversy shows that there is a larger philosophical battle over the authority of the president, Senate protocols, and executive power.

Democrats have insisted that any deviation from procedure would disbalance the institutional checks and balances. Meanwhile, Republicans argue that modern governance demands efficiency.

As lawmakers return in September, there would be a power struggle, and it could reshape the Senate procedures for years to come.