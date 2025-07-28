Trump Slashes Ukraine Peace Deadline—Tells Russia They Have Under 2 Weeks

President Donald Trump has dramatically shortened his proposed deadline for ending the war in Ukraine, reducing the timeline from 50 days to just under two weeks. Speaking alongside UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland, Trump expressed frustration with the lack of movement on a peace deal.

“I’m going to make a new deadline, of about 10, 10 or 12 days from today,” Trump said. “There’s no reason for waiting. It was 50 days, I wanted to be generous, but we just don’t see any progress being made.”

Trump had previously pledged to end the war within 50 days of returning to office, a timeline many saw as ambitious. His revised estimate puts pressure on both Russia and Ukraine to act quickly or risk further instability.

President Trump changes his deadline for Putin to “10 or 12 days from today” to make a peace deal with Ukraine. Trump has successfully brokered peace deals with many other countries already around the world. He knows what he’s doing. Trust Trump.pic.twitter.com/xRujUKERX7 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 28, 2025

The shift comes amid renewed accusations that Trump is favoring Russian President Vladimir Putin in his approach to the conflict. Critics point to Trump’s past praise of Putin and his history of questioning U.S. support for Ukraine as signs of a troubling alignment.

The announcement also follows a series of tense exchanges between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Their Oval Office meeting earlier this year ended in acrimony, with reports of Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance calling Zelenskyy “disrespectful” during failed negotiations over a controversial minerals-for-aid proposal.

In the months since, the U.S. briefly froze military assistance to Ukraine, further fueling speculation that Trump’s administration is leaning away from Kyiv. While aid has since resumed, Trump’s rhetoric continues to create uncertainty for Ukraine’s leadership and allies in Europe.

Despite Trump’s deadline announcement, Russia has not formally responded to the new timetable. Moscow has continued military operations in eastern Ukraine, including recent airstrikes on civilian targets in Kropyvnytskyi and Kharkiv.

Trump’s decision to shorten the timeline is being viewed by some foreign policy analysts as an attempt to regain control of the narrative. Others argue it reflects growing frustration within the White House over Russia’s lack of engagement with peace efforts.

European leaders are closely watching Trump’s latest move. Some have welcomed the pressure campaign, while others fear it could backfire if not paired with a credible enforcement mechanism.

Trump has previously floated the idea of imposing steep tariffs on Russian allies and secondary sanctions on companies that continue doing business with Moscow. However, he has yet to outline a clear plan if Russia ignores the 10- to 12-day ultimatum.

At the same time, the administration has pursued arms deals with European allies, supplying Ukraine with missile systems and other defensive equipment. Yet these efforts have been overshadowed by Trump’s public clashes with NATO and trade disputes with the European Union.

Earlier this year, Trump proposed a plan that would have required Ukraine to hand over a portion of its natural resources in exchange for continued U.S. support. Zelenskyy rejected the offer, stating that it violated Ukraine’s sovereignty, before requesting security guarantees.

The back-and-forth has raised concerns about whether Trump is using the conflict to strike business deals rather than uphold international norms. Critics argue his approach undermines Ukraine’s position and emboldens Russia to hold out for concessions.

As the new deadline approaches, it remains unclear how much leverage Trump truly has over the Kremlin. While he insists peace is within reach, there are few signs that Moscow is ready to compromise.

Trump’s revised timeline sets an August 7–9 window for action, but the stakes surrounding the ultimatum are still evolving. Whether it marks the beginning of the end of the war or merely another chapter in the conflict remains to be seen.