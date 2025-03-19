Donald Trump Hints At The Possibility Of World War III While Commenting On The Russia-Ukraine Row

Donald Trump, while talking about his phone call with President Vladimir Putin, hinted at the possibility of there being World War III if the United States were to get involved in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Speaking to Fox News, the President said that Putin had “the advantage” over Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as his troops had “encircled about 2,500 [Ukrainian] soldiers.”

“Right now, you have a lot of guns pointing at each other and a cease-fire without going a little bit further would have been tough. Russia has the advantage, as you know they have encircled about 2,500 [Ukrainian] soldiers. They’re nicely encircled and that’s not good,” Donald Trump said.

President Trump added, “Look, we’re doing this – there are no Americans involved. There could be if you end up in World War Three over this, which is so ridiculous.”

The statement to Fox News came after Donald Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to announce that he had a “good and productive” hours-long call with Putin.

In the post, Donald Trump mentioned that Putin and he had reached “an understanding” that they would be “working quickly to have a complete ceasefire and, ultimately, an end to this very horrible War between Russia and Ukraine.”

Trump also stated how both Putin and Zelenskyy wanted the war to end and that the “process is now in full force and effect,” adding that the leaders would “hopefully, for the sake of humanity, get the job done!”

And while President Donald Trump claimed that Vladimir Putin had agreed to “an immediate ceasefire on energy and infrastructure,” Russia launched a massive attack, targeting infrastructure and hospitals just mere hours after the call.

The attack damaged two hospitals in the Sumy region, with homes being damaged in Kyiv. Further attacks were carried out in Poltava, Chernihiv, Odesa, and Dnipropetrovsk.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that Russia had launched over 40 drones after its call with America. Ukrainian troops stated that they had taken down 72 of 145 Russian drones, while Russia claimed that it had destroyed over 57 Ukrainian drones.

Taking to Telegram after the attacks, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, “Today, Putin de facto rejected the proposal for a complete ceasefire. It would be right for the world to reject in response any attempts by Putin to drag out the war.”

His chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, spoke out about the siege as well, saying, “Russia is attacking civilian infrastructure and people – right now.”