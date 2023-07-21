Christine Baumgartner Vacations in Hawaii With Kids After Getting $129K Child Support From Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner's ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner has once again made headlines. The mother of three was reportedly on the beach enjoying the sunny and sandy shores of Hawaii along with her children.

The designer was spotted spending some quality time with her kids, Cayden Wyatt, 15, Hayes Logan, 14, and Grace Avery, 13. Not just that, she was also photographed on the very same beach clicking a few selfies and gleefully playing in the ocean waves earlier this week on Thursday. This comes after Baumgartner was awarded $129 million in child support earlier this month from ex-husband, Costner.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gregg DeGuire

The mother of three was engaged in a messy divorce with the Hidden Figures actor. Costner initially accused Baumgartner of not leaving their shared multi-million mansion in California. She allegedly refused to leave unless Costner agreed to several terms and conditions. As noted by Daily Mail, many of these demands were met.

Costner agreed to pay for all three of their children's tuition fees from school until college. He will also offer financial assistance until each of them turns 18 and can support themselves independently. In addition, he also agreed to pay for any kind of medical emergency for their children.

Kevin Costner’s estranged wife Christine Baumgartner is soaking up the sun with her kiddos in Hawaii … just over a week after she was awarded a massive chunk of change in child support. Christi… pic.twitter.com/ET3ro1HPUh — Dr.LyndaBarnes (@MrsBarnesII) July 20, 2023

Since being granted this $129,000 as child support per month, Baumgartner was quick to take her children and herself for a tropical getaway in Hawaii.

As OK! Magazine reported Baumgartner was initially being paid a total of $51,940 by her former lover Costner in child support. She took the matter up to court once more, pleading for a higher amount for her children's welfare. She requested to be paid nearly $250,000 and mentioned that it was "less than what was needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle."

🚨 | Kevin Costner ordered to pay estranged wife Christine Baumgartner $129,000 per month in child support



More below 👇 pic.twitter.com/8Sc9c9DtX6 — UNILAD (@UNILAD) July 12, 2023

In response to Baumgartner's claims and demands, Costner mentioned that he was doing his part and paying for their children's needs. "I have continued to pay for all of the children's expenses since Christine filed for divorce," claimed Costner. The actor said that he wouldn't be able to afford the requested sum per month and credited the claim to his "changing work conditions." To sort out the problem, the judge decided to offer a fair deal for the two, taking into account several factors.

While this may be great news for Baumgartner and her children, it appears this whole ordeal has taken a negative toll on Costner. Sources close to The Bodyguard actor mentioned how much it's affected the actor. "He feels abandoned," said the source. In addition, the insider also noted the painful emotions that the family is dealing with. "They're lashing out at each other. There is a lot of anger, and pain that is unfortunately motivating their decisions," said the source. They emphasized how the duo's three children felt through the former couple's messy divorce. "The split has been hard for the children understandably, there are a lot of emotions at play," they explained.

