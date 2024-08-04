Charlie Sheen Once Claimed Donald Trump Gave Him Fake Harry Winston Diamonds: 'A Bag of Dog Sh-t'

Charlie Sheen, the Two and a Half Men star, once claimed that Donald Trump apparently lied to him about a wedding gift, which, in turn, made him question the former president's character. The now-58-year-old appeared on The Graham Norton Show in 2016 where he lifted curtains on the 'fake' diamonds he once received from the Republican front-runner. Norton had said to Sheen, "I know you're not a Trump fan," to which the actor affirmed, "I am really not, I am really not, No."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Charley Gallay

According to Sheen's narration of the story, the incident took place around 2011 at a dinner with his ex-wife Brooke Mueller, along with Trump and his Slovenian wife, Melania Trump. Sheen claimed that the politician first apologized to him for not being able to attend his wedding with Mueller (with whom he was married from 2008 to 2011), per Entertainment Tonight. Sheen added, "I am reminded of a time...about 5 years ago...at a dinner with my ex-wife Brooke and her family, and about halfway through I noticed Donald staring at my watch and he started saying, 'Listen, I am sorry I couldn't make it to your wedding.'"

The audience began laughing as Sheen completed the rest of his meeting with Trump: "So he says, 'But I want to give you an early wedding gift as a gesture from me and Melania' and she doesn't say a word, she's very sweet and very pretty but just kind of sits there. Anyhow, so he says, 'These are platinum diamond, Harry Winston,' And he pulls off his cuff links, and gives them to me."

While, initially, Sheen was taken aback by Trump's big heart and even insisted on not accepting the expensive gift, he eventually caved. However, about six months later, he got some of the jewelry checked by an appraiser, including Trump's gifted diamonds. Little did he imagine in his wildest dreams that the so-called platinum diamond cufflinks turned out to be fake (as per Sheen's account).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen)

"She took [her magnifying] loupe, spent about 4 seconds, and kind of recoiled from it," Sheen quipped. "She says, 'In their finest moment, this is cheap pewter and bad zirconias.' And they're stamped 'Trump.'" The Hot Shots! actor concluded, "What does this say about the man? That he said, 'Here's a great wedding gift.' And it's just a bag of dog s**t."

As for endorsing Trump for President, Sheen argued, "I have faith that good and decent people will make the right choice. And that the circus will leave town before it contaminates the Oval Office." The American actor once posted a tweet on X, formerly Twitter, about asking God to take "Trump next" after the death of singer/actress Debbie Reynolds the same year. In his post, he wrote, "Dear God, Trump next, please!" six times with a middle finger at the end. After receiving a backlash, he defended himself saying, "The media's reaction to last night's tweet is inanely emblematic of the panoramic timorousness draped vastly and wantonly across any and all expressions of hope or joy that we now dare to publish or impart. Oh and by the way, I was talking to God, not you," per Sky News.