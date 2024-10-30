Can Melania Trump Actually Speak Multiple Languages? Here's The Real Truth

Former President Donald Trump has often claimed that his wife Melania Trump is a woman of beauty with brains. The former FLOTUS, a yesteryear model, also a big name in the fashion industry is also a polyglot. Not many know that Melania knows six languages: German, Italian, Slovenian, French, English, and Serbian. Catching up with new languages is one of her unique traits and she continues to follow her passion for it.

First Lady Melania Trump visits the Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health on Valentine’s Day on February 14, 2020. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tasos Katopodis)

According to Mirror, few have speculated if she was really fluent in all of them, but the words of Former Assistant Secretary of the Treasury Monica Crowley on The Ingraham Angle shed some light on the matter when Melania was called out for an outfit. Crowley said, "You know Sigmund Freud's old and very famous saying: 'Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar'? Sometimes a chic, gorgeous black suit is just a chic, gorgeous black suit," defending her outfit. Adding further, she claimed, "Mrs. Trump looks absolutely beautiful in anything. She is highly accomplished, she is fluent in five languages, and yet they always have to try to find something to bludgeon her because, by extension, they are trying to hit her husband, of course."

Melania speaks Slovenian, English, French, Italian, and German. — Adam Crigler (@AdamCrigler) August 26, 2020

Melania had previously confirmed on MSNBC that she is fluent in English, German, French, and Italian; Crowley's assertion added up her native languages to make it more than four. Melania was born in the Central European country of Slovenia. After the dissolution of the formerly known state Yugoslavia in 1991 into several small states of unique ethnicities, her movement from one state to another impacted her culturally.

Melania worked as a fashion model in various European countries before arriving in New York City in 1996 for a modeling assignment. In 2001, she got a permanent U.S. residency permit due to the "Einstein visa." The visa provides a green card to immigrants for their extraordinary abilities. In 2006, she became an American citizen, but she has still held onto her European heritage with pride.

Melania Trump claims to be fluent in five languages. Not ONCE did I hear or see Melania speak or write in anything but English and Slovenian. Not that I’m saying there’s anything wrong with speaking only two languages - that’s one more than I can-BUT I’ve never CLAIMED otherwise. https://t.co/shBnl44NPo — Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (@SWinstonWolkoff) February 22, 2024

On the flip side, Snopes did point out that there are barely any videos that directly show Melania speaking the languages she claims to have command over. The outlet also revealed how, on different occasions, the ex-First Lady sought the assistance of translators to communicate with various world figures. Apparently, Melania also used a translator to converse with Pope Francis in 2017. When the catholic religious leader jokingly inquired about what she feeds her husband, Melania couldn't respond until her translator intervened.

No, there's no evidence Melania actually speaks five languages.



Maybe 2, Slovenian and English.



On their trip to see the Pope, she didn't appear to understand Italian, which she's supposedly fluent in.



Same with French on their trip over there. — Craig Wall (@craigtwall) April 1, 2021

In another similar instance during the same trip, the former Lady visited a children's hospital where she addressed them all with an Italian phrase. The phrase "Come stai," which translates to "How are you?" was wrongly used as it is used to address an individual instead of a group.